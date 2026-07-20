Live updates as Prime Minister Andy Burnham appoints his Cabinet

Andy Burnham has been appointed Prime Minister and has now begun the task of appointing his top team at the Cabinet table. His roster of ministers will be tasked with his ten-year vision of rolling back decades of neo-liberalism and handing power from Westminster to local communities.

Burnham’s first appointment, John Healey as Chancellor, has surprised some – as his name was not touted as a potential replacement for Rachel Reeves. Ed Miliband has been appointed as Foreign Secertary, while Shabana Mahmood has maintained her job as Home Secretary.

Refresh this page for live updates as we get them on which MPs will be joining his government.

7.25pm: Lucy Powell spotted in Downing Street

Deputy Labour leader Lucy Powell has now entered Number 10 – might she become Deputy Prime Minister?

7.24pm: Bridget Phillipson enters Number 10

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has also been seen going into Downing Street…

7.17pm: Burnham ally Anneliese Midgley in Downing Street

Knowsley MP and Burnham ally Anneliese Midgley has been seen entering Number 10. Initially Keir Starmer’s initial choice for Labour general secretary in 2020 (although she did contest that role), she was one of the key figures in Burnham’s by-election victory and leadership campaign and has been described as one of the most influential figures in the party under his leadership.

7.05pm: ‘We will build a new economy’

New Chancellor John Healey has said it is the “greatest privilege” to be appointed Chancellor and said: “Together, we will build a new economy, build new hope and advance the working people of this country. Time to get on with the job.”

7.00pm: Angela Rayner enters Number 10

Former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner is set to return to government after being seen entering Downing Street. Rayner resigned from government in September last year amid controversy over her tax affairs.

6.52pm: Lisa Nandy seen in Downing Street

The current Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has been seen entering Number 10 – will she keep her job or move to a new position in the Cabinet?

6.46pm: Louise Haigh becomes Chancellor of Duchy of Lancaster

Former Transport Secretary Louise Haigh has now been appointed as First Secretary of State, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office. Haigh was a key player in Burnham’s campaign to return to Parliament and his bid to become Prime Minister.

Louise Haigh has been appointed as First Secretary of State, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office @cabinetofficeuk. pic.twitter.com/o6kPe0zwRc — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 20, 2026

6.45pm: Shabana Mahmood remains as Home Secretary

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood keeps her job in the Cabinet, enabling her to continue her work on tackling illegal migration.

Shabana Mahmood has been reappointed as Home Secretary @ukhomeoffice. pic.twitter.com/jUsEEIpvna — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 20, 2026

6.42pm: Ed Miliband becomes Foreign Secretary

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has been appointed as Foreign Secertary, after initial suggestions that his brother David might have been given a peerage to serve in the role.

Ed Miliband has been appointed as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs @FCDOGovUK. pic.twitter.com/z5wMq19400 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 20, 2026

6.39pm: Pat McFadden seen entering Downing Street

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden has been seen entering Number 10 – it is unknown what position he is set to get in the new government.

6.30pm: Handshake between new PM and new Chancellor

John Healey has been appointed as Chancellor of the Exchequer @hmtreasury. pic.twitter.com/QPa3uK0tON — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 20, 2026

6.20pm: Nick Thomas-Symonds out as Paymaster General

Paymaster General Nick Thomas-Symonds is also out of government.

6.15pm: John Healey appointed Chancellor

In a surprise move, former Defence Secretary John Healey has been appointed by Andy Burnham as Chancellor, confounding media reports that Burnham was choosing between Ed Miliband and Shabana Mahmood.

Meanwhile, Yvette Cooper has also been seen entering Number 10…

5.51pm: Hilary Benn out as Northern Ireland Secretary

Hilary Benn has been dismissed as Northern Ireland Secretary and said: “I wish my successor all the very best in working with the [Stormont] Executive to protect stability, continuing to generate growth and investment and in taking forward the Troubles Bill which is so important for so many families. The Prime Minister will have my full support from the backbenches.”

Meanwhile, Louise Haigh has been spotted going into Number 10 – it is thought she will get a job as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

5.30pm: More appearances in Downing Street

Following John Healey being spotted entering Number 10, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood have both been seen along Downing Street. Both ministers have been touted as potential picks for Burnham as Chancellor.

5.10pm: Darren Jones leaves government

Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones has confirmed he will not serve in Burnham’s Cabinet.

In a social media post, he said: “Andy Burnham has called to tell me I won’t be a part of his new cabinet. I wish him and his team every success.”

From the campaign trail and the TV studios to the Treasury, No10 and the Cabinet Office – it’s been a privilege to be in the cabinet of a Labour government and to serve the country. Andy Burnham has called to tell me I won’t be a part of his new cabinet. I wish him and his team… pic.twitter.com/CUDftsNrap — Darren Jones MP (@darrenpjones) July 20, 2026

5.06pm: John Healey spotted near Downing Street

Former Defence Secretary John Healey, who resigned from Starmer’s government over the defence investment plan, has been spotted at Downing Street. It is unknown what job he might be in for.

5.00pm: Jo Stevens out as Wales Secretary

Wales Secretary Jo Stevens has joined six other ministers in being asked to leave government. In a statement, she said: “I wish the new Prime Minister and my successor the very best in their new roles and know that they will do a great job, alongside our new Welsh Labour leader Ken Skates, in delivering for the people of Wales.”.

4.45pm: Six Starmer loyalists out of Cabinet

So far, Burnham has ousted six Cabinet ministers seen as close Starmer allies; Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Technology Secretary Liz Kendall, Attorney General Lord Hermer, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, Business Secretary Peter Kyle and Housing Secretary Steve Reed.

4.40pm: Liz Kendall out as Technology Secretary

Technology Secretary and former Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall has left government.

4.21pm: Lord Hermer out

Attorney General Lord Hermer, close ally of Keir Starmer, has also been removed from his Cabinet post.

3.59pm: Rachel Reeves out as Chancellor

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, the first woman to hold the role, has joined the list of MPs leaving government.

In a post on X, she said: “The economy today is stronger, fairer and more resilient because of the choices we have taken as a Labour Government over the past two years.

“Stability restored, investment delivered and reform to our economy under way. I said when I was appointed Chancellor that I would judge my time in office if the lives ordinary working class people have been improved. I’m proud to say that they have.

“And to every young woman and girl let my time in office show there should be no ceilings on your ambitions, your hopes or your dreams.

“I wish the very best of luck to my successor, Andy and his cabinet. You have my full support, and I will continue to play my part in helping this Labour government deliver the change the country needs.”

It has been reported that Reeves was offered another job in government, but she turned it down.

3.52pm: Lammy and Kyle leave government

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy is leaving the Cabinet as Burnham’s Cabinet appointments get underway.

In a statement on social media, he said: “I would have been proud to continue serving in Cabinet. But a new Prime Minister is entitled to build his own team, and I wish Andy Burnham and the new Cabinet every success.”

Sky News has also reported that Business Secretary Peter Kyle has been sacked from the government.

3.37pm: Steve Reed leaves government

Housing Secretary Steve Reed has left government as Andy Burnham begins selecting his top team.

In a letter to the new Prime Minister, he said: “Serving as the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government has been the honour of my life and although I am disappointed to be leaving government now, I wish your new team every success.”

Reed was one of the most ardent supporters of Keir Starmer during his administration.

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