Which Labour MPs are backing to Burnham become the party’s next leader and Prime Minister?

Dozens of Labour MPs have so far publicly backed Andy Burnham to become Labour’s next leader and Prime Minister.

As the nomination process for the Parliamentary Labour Party gets underway, 71 MPs have so far announced their support for the new MP for Makerfield in the upcoming contest, including several members of the Cabinet.

Several MPs have taken to social media to announce they have nominated Burnham as Labour’s next leader, with a list of today’s nominations set to be published by the party later this evening.

Burnham is the only MP to throw his hat in the ring for the contest, after all other potential contenders – including Wes Streeting, Darren Jones and Al Carns – ruled themselves out.

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