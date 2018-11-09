WATCH: Abbott warns Remainers against a ‘people’s vote’

Diane Abbott has warned Remain campaigners in favour of a ‘people’s vote’ to “be careful what you wish for”, as another referendum risks producing the result as in 2016.

Appearing on BBC’s Question Time, the Shadow Home Secretary said: “What I say to people calling for a second referendum now is you should be careful what you wish for.

“My suspicion is that if we had a second referendum now, the same people who voted leave… would vote leave again, saying: ‘didn’t you hear us the first time?’”

The official Labour Party line on another Brexit referendum is to “support all options remaining on the table, including campaigning for a public vote” should it not be able to secure a general election.

Earlier this week, results of a Momentum consultation on Brexit revealed that 41% of the Corbynite group support a public vote “in all circumstances”, and a further 28% of members want a Brexit referendum if there is no general election.

But the Labour leadership is thought to disfavour a ‘people’s vote’ on the Brexit deal, while frontbenchers – particularly Barry Gardiner – have individually warned against the idea in media appearances.

Abbott also said the murder of Jo Cox was “related” to the abuse faced by politicians: “When people are dismissive about racist and sexist language, they need to be careful. Because what you do is create a climate where certain actions become legitimate.”

