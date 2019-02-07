Public vote option still on the table, Corbyn confirms to Labour members

Jeremy Corbyn has confirmed in an email to Labour members this evening that the option of backing a fresh public vote on the EU is still on the table, as set out in the Brexit composite motion at conference in September.

Keir Starmer told the BBC earlier today that the Labour leader would be writing to members to “reassure them” about party policy on another referendum.

Below is the email just sent from Jeremy Corbyn to Labour members.

I have written to the Prime Minister laying out Labour’s alternative plan so we can move beyond the mess the Tories have made of Brexit.

The Tory failure has left the country deeply divided and facing the threat of a disastrous No Deal outcome. Labour can and must take a lead in bringing our country together.

We are convinced that our sensible alternative, set out in the five demands in my letter, could both win the support of parliament and bring together those who voted Leave and Remain.

More than any other party, Labour represents the hopes and ambitions of millions of people across all parts of our country.

Whether people live in Tottenham or Mansfield, they face the same problems of austerity, the injustice of Universal Credit and insecure work. The real divide in our country is not between Leave and Remain, but between the many and the few.

I believe our alternative plan – which includes a permanent customs union, staying close to the single market, and full guarantees on workers’ rights, consumer standards and environmental protections – can help move us beyond divisions over Brexit and lay the ground for the transformation of our country that only a Labour government can deliver.

Theresa May is unable to reach a sensible deal because it would split the Tories – and we will never vote for a bad Tory deal.

If Parliament is deadlocked, then the best outcome would be a general election. Without it, we will keep all options on the table, as agreed in our party conference motion, including the option of a public vote.

Thank you,

Jeremy Corbyn

Leader of the Labour Party