Labour to whip for another referendum in Brexit votes

Labour will support the proposal for a “confirmatory public vote” on “any” Brexit deal in the ‘indicative votes’ being held today.

MPs will be whipped to vote for a motion, tabled by Labour grandee Margaret Beckett, that backs another referendum on any withdrawal agreement or future relationship framework – similar to what is known as the “Kyle/Wilson” plan.

The motion does not specify whether MPs signing up to it will then vote for Theresa May’s deal on the condition that it is put to the public, as deputy leader Tom Watson has already pledged to do.

But it does suggest that Labour now supports putting any Brexit deal – even one that includes customs union membership and aligns with Jeremy Corbyn’s other demands – to a public vote.

Update, 1.40pm: Corbyn’s spokesman has said that the party only supports a referendum on a “damaging Tory Brexit”; if Labour takes power, it will negotiate a better Brexit that won’t need a referendum.

A Labour spokesperson said: “In line with our policy, we’re supporting motions to keep options on the table to prevent a bad Tory deal or no deal.”

Labour MPs will be whipped to vote for amendments (F), for customs union membership; (J), for customs union membership; (K), Labour’s Brexit plan; (M), for a confirmatory referendum.

The party will also “encourage support” among its MPs for amendment (D), which endorses the Common Market 2.0 plan promoted by a cross-party group including Labour’s Lucy Powell and Stephen Kinnock.

Referring to whipping MPs for another referendum, John McDonnell recently told Sky News: “I’m sure I think on this we would see a whip but also you have got to respect people’s views and their constituency interest as well.”

The Shadow Chancellor added: “You’d expect the frontbench to support it but as I say, you know, we’ve got to respect people’s views on this.”

It is unclear how ‘understanding’ Labour whips will be of rebellions tonight. A number of frontbenchers have openly expressed their opposition to the policy of another referendum.

Angela Rayner has described the idea as “disastrous”, while Ian Lavery, Jon Trickett, Richard Burgon and other shadow cabinet members are also said to have concerns about the policy.

In the past, junior shadow ministers have not been forced to resign after rebelling on Brexit votes. But earlier this month, five MPs – Yvonne Fovargue, Emma Lewell-Buck, Justin Madders, Stephanie Peacock and Ruth Smeeth – quit their roles to vote against another referendum.

This morning, Barry Gardiner claimed Labour would likely not support Kyle/Wilson as it was “not where our policy has been”. He argued: “It would be saying we could accept what we have always said is a very bad deal.”

As they voted earlier in the week to take control of today’s order paper, at 7pm MPs will vote on a series of Brexit options. Unusually, they will be voting using pen and paper, ticking ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ to indicate their views on a number of plans.