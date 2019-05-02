Local elections 2019 liveblog – Dawn Butler, “Parliament is a mess”

Welcome to LabourList’s local elections 2019 liveblog. Results will be coming in from local elections – 8,425 seats up in 248 councils across England – plus six mayoral contests in Bedford, Copeland, Leicester, Mansfield, Middlesbrough and North of Tyne. Oh, and Northern Ireland, where we’ll be keeping an eye on SDLP votes. Keep refreshing this page for updates!

05.57 Ashfield, in Gloria De Piero’s constituency, has seen its minority hold on the council drop by 20 seats to officially fall into independents’ hands. The Labour group underwent some significant changes last year, with resignations and a vote of no confidence removing the party’s hold on the council. It looks as though voters have followed their councillors to make independents the largest group.

05.53 Simon Fletcher on Sky News says of the results, “There is a gridlock in parliament which means people are very frustrated.” He also stresses the Tories are “objectively having a worse night.”

05.48 Laura Kuenssberg doing her own expectation management here: the word “YET” is key. With so many seats still left to declare, we could still see the overall picture change.

1. Tories haven’t had the kicking they were fearing YET

2. Neither have Labour had the kind of gains they might have expected as opposition to a chaotic minority govt YET

3. Both of them will be worried by seeming LibDem resurgence – but imposs to know if that will last — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) May 3, 2019

05.44 Labour have held Telford & Wrekin council, increasing their two-seat majority to win 36 seats in a surge for the party.

05.41 It’s all (quietly) kicking off on the BBC. Nia Griffith accuses Siân Berry and the Greens of taking unrealistic policy positions, something they can do because they’re “not in power” and don’t have to make difficult decisions.

05.33 Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine earlier baulked at Sophy Ridge’s suggestion that tonight’s gains are the result of a protest vote by querying the premise of the question. “What is a protest vote?”

05.24 Gareth Snell says Labour has had a “challenging night”. He says, in Stoke-on-Trent, “independents have been the beneficiary of an anti-politics vote”. He has seen frustration on the doorstep over the party’s Brexit stance and suggests the party needs to be performing better in Stoke “if we’re serious about forming the next government”.

05.20 Labour has lost Bolsover, with the council going into no overall control after the party loses 14 seats.

Labour loses Bolsover to no overall control after losing 14 seats Text updates: https://t.co/KjBEM4Aknh

Live maps: https://t.co/NfflBhxMpy #LocalElections2019 https://t.co/vTh2tQBzS0 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) May 3, 2019



05.11 Just before heading home, Butler was on Sky News saying: “It’s very, very unusual times…historically, Labour suffers when there’s a low turnout. We have to be honest – Parliament is a mess.”

05.06 Dawn Butler suggesting she survived the entirety of polling day without coffee. I’m still drinking coffee now and it’s 5am.

On my way home. I am soo tired, I think I over did it today. I wish I drank coffee! A big thank you to all our @UKLabour councillors who have worked so hard. I’m so sorry of you’ve lost your seat. And a big congratulations to all our new councillors. — (((Dawn Butler MP))) (@DawnButlerBrent) May 3, 2019

04.56 The debate on the BBC is currently focusing on Brexit as the cause of the main party losses, with Priti Patel branding Theresa May “part of the problem” and Green Siân Berry keen to stress their People’s Vote stance as a key reason for the gains made by them in areas like the Wirral.

04.45 Jeremy Corbyn’s former chief of staff Simon Fletcher has just said “Lib Dem revival” on Sky News. Close enough. Drink.

04.38 There are still 6,500 seats to declare, so we’re by no means near the end of these results. Several notable Lib Dem gains from the Tories including North Norfolk, where recent resignations and boundary changes mean change has been on the cards for a while.

04.23 Nia Griffith says she believes the public “has been rather turned off politics”. The shadow secretary of state for defence is also keen to stress the importance of local issues – rather than Brexit – affecting the results currently coming out, which is certainly the case with councils like Sunderland.

04.17 James Calmus here, taking over from Sienna as she heads to bed, just as the BBC replaces its expert panel, too. Expect a similar quality of analysis, obviously.

04.09 Smeeth says she is inclined to support the PM’s deal, especially now that there are assurances on workers’ rights. “Tonight there are consequences for us not moving forward with Brexit… and I won’t have a Labour council.”

04.07 Smeeth continues: “I don’t envy the leadership this decision at all. But we’re losing seats in our core labour heartlands and we’re not winning seats elsewhere… Tonight has to be a wake-up call.”

04.05 Ruth Smeeth from Leave-voting Stoke-on-Trent is on BBC News urging the Labour leadership to look at these results and undertake a “post-mortem”. She says: “My constituents just don’t believe that we’ll deliver Brexit… If you look at the spoilt ballot paper, it’s ‘we don’t trust you’.”

In Stoke-on-Trent, it’s Labour versus Conservatives and Independents. Currently NOC. The parliamentary seats, held by Smeeth and Gareth Snell, are very marginal. It wouldn’t take a huge swing for Labour to regain control of this council, but it looks like results have gone the other way.

04.01 In Remain-voting Trafford, some of the seats saw swings of more than 15% from the Tories to Labour according to Lewis Goodall. The composition is now: Lab 36, Con 20, Lib Dems 4, Green 3. A strong majority.

03.58 CLASS director and Labour parliamentary candidate Faiza Shaheen rightly pointing out on Sky News that Tory commentators have done a very good job of driving down expectations, to the extent that people were talking about the Conservatives losing 1,000 seats.

03.54 Another Labour target, Dudley, hasn’t changed much: the Tories have gained one seat from an Independent, which means the new council has an even number of Labour and Tory councillors.

After 2018, Dudley was Tory-led but in September a Labour minority administration took power.

03.47 Labour has officially won control of Trafford in Greater Manchester, which is great news. Six seats gained. It was a very important target last year, when it was snatched off the Tories. Run by Labour with Lib Dem support since 2018, we can now take full control. Massive congratulations to group leader Andy Western.

03.45 Luke Pollard MP is still absolutely buzzing in Plymouth and now conducting his own interviews:

Great night for Labour as #plymouth re-elects our city’s Labour council and rejects Tory austerity. Well done to all the volunteers and candidates for a hard fought election. pic.twitter.com/AWrgO5LRbV — Luke Pollard MP (@LukePollard) May 3, 2019

03.43 I feel a bit sick because I’ve eaten too much chocolate in an effort to stay awake. Also, here’s an interesting tidbit from Labour:

Labour sources say their analysis in some marginal targets suggests they would win Plymouth Moor View, South Swindon, Thurrock and held Peterborough… — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) May 3, 2019

03.35 Lib Dem Christine Jardine is accusing Labour of a failure to compromise. I don’t quite understand how people can say Labour isn’t compromising on Brexit and in the same breath say Labour is leaving too many Brexit options open.

03.30 The Tory leader of Bath and North East Somerset, about to be ex-leader, has been dropping some truth bombs on BBC News. Locals told him they “couldn’t trust” the Conservative Party anymore. All MPs need to just grow up and get a deal through, he said. Conclusion: “Life goes on.” Everyone is getting really tired now.

03.21 The Tories have lost Tandridge thanks to Lib Dem and Independent gains. With more southern councils like this one yet to declare, the Tory performance will look worse and worse.

Disappointing but not surprising results in Tandridge. We lost some fantastic councillors over the big local issue: proposed new housing in the Local Plan and protecting the greenbelt. Thanks to the voters who supported us. Well done everyone on a tough campaign. Time to regroup! https://t.co/7pPeUPLXPZ — Sam Gyimah MP (@SamGyimah) May 3, 2019

03.18 We’re halfway there… through the overnight declarations.

We’ve now had results from precisely half of the councils due to declare overnight (56 of 112). — Ian Jones (@ian_a_jones) May 3, 2019

03.07 Watching Luke Pollard celebrate Labour’s one-seat win in Plymouth on BBC News. Labour vote is up 7% there.

Just want to say, it’s really jarring when pundits describe canvassers as “staff” or “workers”.

03.04 The narrative that voters are punishing both main parties as they hold both responsible for the Brexit delay/chaos, which seems probable, will give credence to those who say Labour should get on with securing a cross-party deal (then move on to domestic issues) and those who argue Labour should not get into bed with the Tories, which will make them seem even more similar (and similarly incompetent/destructive).

02.55 Curtice is making a distinction between two analyses of Labour’s performance: one that says voters don’t want Labour to ‘look both ways’ on Brexit; the other that says voters want ‘a plague on both your houses’. He says the latter is more accurate because the drop in support is across the North rather than in Leave areas, suggesting an anti-politics not pro-Brexit sentiment.

Anyway, Labour’s performance by this time tomorrow will probably look better than it does now.

02.43 The Sunderland debate, revolving around whether the 10 councillor losses were caused by Labour’s pro-public vote stance – rages on, with local PV MP Bridget Phillipson defending her side.

No getting away from it – a poor set of results for Labour round here & I feel for our unsuccessful candidates. But losses to different parties across city tells us this isn’t a simple Brexit story https://t.co/Tzm9cPrMty — Bridget Phillipson (@bphillipsonMP) May 3, 2019

02.37 Thank you, Dawn Butler, for being the person to finally point out that the Lib Dems are working from really crap results in 2015 and it’s no wonder their performance looks good in comparison.

02.35 To quickly recap on scattered bits of result news, Labour lost three seats in Liverpool, made one gain in Plymouth, held both Lewisham seats in by-elections with swings to Remain parties, and it’s been a bad night in Leeds with Labour losing Weetwood, Rothwell and Farnley, Wortley and Pudsey and making no gains.

02.29 Labour has lost the Middlesbrough mayoralty contest to Independent candidate (ex-Labour member) Andy Preston. The incumbent, Dave Budd, decided to stand down and the party had hoped new candidate councillor Mick Thompson would take over. But it was won by a slim margin last time in 2015, and the mayoralty was held by an Independent before. Disappointing but not overly shocking.

02.16 Curtice says Labour’s support is down five points in the North, on average, but up three points in the South. Somehow, holders of every single position in the party on Brexit will use this to justify their stance.

Dawn Butler has taken over from Barry Gardiner on BBC News. She’s likely to deliver more anti-Brexit messages.

Labour down about 50 seats at the moment.

02.05 Sir Graham Brady (the guy who announced Theresa May had survived the Tory no-confidence vote in her leadership) has told the BBC that it looks very likely Labour will take Trafford.

This would be excellent news. Trafford, which elects its councillors in thirds, was a really big Labour target last year. It used to be the only Tory-controlled council in Greater Manchester, but since 2018 it has been Labour-run with Lib Dem support. We know that with just two gains, Labour could take full control.

02.02 The Tories have lost control of Peterborough, hurrah! It’s now under NOC. Tories lost four seats and Labour gained three.

Of course, following a successful recall petition, there is an upcoming by-election with the date set for June 6th. Labour’s parliamentary candidate Lisa Forbes will be pleased with this result.

1.57 Margaret Beckett is on BBC News. She has described this as a “disappointing night” for Labour, though “not wholly unexpected”. The longest-serving female MP, who has campaigned for another referendum, is rejecting the idea Labour should become more pro-Brexit in response to the results.

01.55 A third of Stockport was up. It was under NOC, and has stayed that way. The Tories were defending six seats, Labour defending seven, Lib Dems defending five. It has been Labour-run (24 seats) with sizeable LD (21 seats) and Tory opposition (12 seats).

01.40 He’s right – let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Hardly any results have been announced really.

And maybe, just maybe, because I am wide awake, and you lot are basically all half asleep and surviving on caffeine fumes, I can say that I think it is far too early for some of the takes we’ve had so far. — Philip Cowley (@philipjcowley) May 3, 2019

01.34 The consensus forming seems to be that these local election results show Labour’s ‘constructive ambiguity’ Brexit strategy has run out of road. Unfortunately, that’s where consensus ends, with both the Remain and anti-public vote flanks in the party claiming that Labour needs to clarify its position and end up firmly on their side of the argument.

01.26 The Tories have gained control of Walsall, which became a minority Tory administration when the mayor cast a deciding vote between the Conservative leader (with 30 seats after 2018) and the former Labour leader (with 26 seats, but coalition support from four other councillors). Labour has lost two seats.

01.20 These results are firing up the Brexit debate within the party. Barry Gardiner is sounding very sympathetic towards the Sunderland council leader, who blames Labour’s perceived anti-Brexit position. (This is almost certainly an issue in other Leave areas, but a bit odd that the child abuse scandal in Sunderland isn’t being mentioned.) Meanwhile, Labour Remain MPs are calling for a clearer line on another referendum.

01.15 Not good news: Labour has lost control of Bolton. It was vulnerable, only narrowly Labour-run, and Labour lost four net seats in the 2018 election. So this isn’t unexpected, but it’s worrying.

Bolton West is a marginal seat where the Tory incumbent only has a majority of 936 votes. It is, of course, a Leave area.

01.10 Here’s where are so far – Lib Dems and Greens up, both main parties down.

01.06 News from Wokingham, where apparently Labour has gained three seats from the Tories.

Status quo in Colchester, where Labour won’t lose or gain anything and its coalition with the Lib Dems should hold.

01.04 I hear it looks like Labour has gained Peverell from the Tories in Plymouth (Luke Pollard’s marginal seat). Labour needs to hold on to this council, currently Labour-controlled but vulnerable.

00.56 It’s been confirmed that the Tories hold Swindon, a Labour target. Disappointing.

But I’m told previously Tory-run Basildon is now NOC, which is great news for Labour. I was told by a local activist last week that it was was expected the Tories would retain their majority. Labour hoping that that the previous Labour/Independent alliance will be put in place again.

00.52 Labour is pointing to local factors that account for the Green surge in the Wirral, where there has been a big row over building on the green belt. Labour has lost its majority.

00.48 BUT! Gardiner is saying Hartlepool is not a Labour loss – it was already NOC as Labour councillors went Independent. Sources in the party are backing him up.

00.45 The first control change of the night. Not good. Labour has lost control of Hartlepool, which was Labour-controlled but vulnerable with a small majority. Labour has lost five seats, and they’ve gone to four Independents and one UKIP.

00.44 As I said, Barry G is always worth a watch. He’s doing the dull shift on local elections night, but has managed to irritate Labour-supporting (just about) Remainers by stating that Labour is ‘bailing out’ the government. Wes Streeting is the first MP to tweet a complaint. More Brexit rowing…

On behalf of whom? Labour MPs, members and voters will not tolerate our leadership trying to bail out the Tories on Brexit. The only way *any* deal will pass is via a public vote. https://t.co/lDgMMYD7AU — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) May 2, 2019

00.37 Lewis Baston reports from Harlow, Essex:

Completed count in #Harlow. Swing of about 4% to Lab since 2015. Wards in the same 7L/4C pattern they have been in since 2011 with only 2 exceptions (2014 and 2018) – odd stability given most wards are semi-marginal. — Lewis Baston (@lewis_baston) May 2, 2019

00.35 On BBC News, Barry Gardiner is arguing with James Cleverly about Brexit, saying: “We’re trying to bail you guys out.”

00.25 Over analysed, and yet nobody on BBC News is pointing out the very serious issues and scandals of the local council, which we can assume is heavily affecting the Labour vote.

Even from Hong Kong, I can see Sunderland is fulfilling its constitutional role as the most over analysed place in British electoral geography. — Philip Cowley (@philipjcowley) May 2, 2019

00.21 As I said earlier, with two target parliamentary seats, Swindon is important… and proving tough.

Wowser. Labour candidate for Swindon North loses a seat in Swindon. A very bad sign for Labour. https://t.co/HVAGgXtvan — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) May 2, 2019

00.17 John Curtice update on BBC News outlines what we expected to happen – not great for either Tory or Labour so far, good for Greens and Lib Dems.

00.15 No regular local elections in London, but there was a by-election in Lewisham. Labour have held Whitefoot ward, where Janet Daby was a councillor before being elected as Lewisham East MP last year:

#Whitefoot byelection result. Elected: Kim Amanda Powell (Labour) 1314. Turnout: 24.75% — Lewisham Council (@LewishamCouncil) May 2, 2019

00.08 “Turnout seems to be up all over Plymouth,” I’m told. Let’s hope that is right. The council is Labour-controlled but vulnerable. Local activists say Labour has been working hard to get the vote out, and are hopeful that Tories will stay at home.

00.04 The BBC’s Huw Edwards is happily helping out James Cleverly to drive down expectations for the Tories. He is basically saying that if the Conservatives lose 500 seats rather than 1,000, that’d be alright. But the 1,000 estimate was ridiculous!

00.02 John Curtice: “Turnout is so far, on average, down very slightly on 2016 and 2018, suggesting that overall at least, the level will prove to be similar to the norm for local elections.”

00.00 Labour holds Wigan, in Lisa Nandy’s patch:

23.56 Owen Jones is helping to correct the outrageous level of Tory expectation management we’ve seen:

All this “the Tories are facing wipe out” gibberish was pushed by the Tories, who know the Brexit party aren’t standing in the locals, and pushed by most of the media. Ignore! — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) May 2, 2019

And, on BBC News, Jo Swinson has just said “Lib Dem fightback”. Drink.

23.52 Labour has lost a seat to the Tories in Swindon, which is a key target. Keir Starmer paid a visit recently and Unite’s #SaveHondaSwindon campaign has been strong. The Tories have held the council for 15 years but it’s on a knife-edge. A third of seats are up: if Tories lose two, they lose control. But it’s looking tough, and Brexit seems to be the issue.

Swindon covers two key marginal constituencies, bellwethers North Swindon and South Swindon. They have both been Tory-held since 2010. Labour needs to win there at the next election.

23.48 Durham by-election result not good for Labour, as Lib Dem have gained in Shildon & Dene Valley:

Shildon & Dene Valley (Durham) By-Election Result: LDM: 42% (+21)

LAB: 23% (-7)

UKIP: 15% (+3)

IND: 14% (-7)

CON: 5% (-10) LDM GAIN from LAB. — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) May 2, 2019

23.43 As predicted, Lib Dems are set to make significant gains:

Also early predictions that lib dems may put on a lot of seats – maybe more than 500, Tories say they have seen evidence of it and lib dems feeling positive too — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) May 2, 2019

23.40 Bazza G is on BBC News. Reliably entertaining, always worth a watch.

Update from Leeds: Labour worried about the very bad rain from 5pm to 9pm. “Tory postal vote appears to have held up.”

23.38 Eesh, not sounding good in Dudley. Labour local: “I’m certain we’ll lose the council here in Dudley… True knife-edge and turn out seems low.” Dudley, which now has an Independent MP after Ian Austin quit Labour, is currently under NOC. After 2018, Dudley was Tory-led but in September the Tory leader was removed and a Labour minority administration took power. Unfortunately, Dudley could change control again.

23.33 Back to Basildon: Labour holds Vange, which local activists were worried about. There were just 147 votes in it – tight but better than the 26 margin seen at the by-election in March, I’m told.

23.30 It’s not so great news for Labour in Sunderland – but don’t worry, that is expected. Local election results there aren’t usually indicative of parliamentary elections, with Tories and Lib Dems picking up seats in safe Labour wards. The Labour-run council has many issues and scandals. Don’t take this one as reflective of the national picture.

First seat changes of the night and not great news for Labour- UKIP have gained a ward in Sunderland St Annes, Conservatives have taken a ward in Sunderland St Chads. In five wards declared so far in Sunderland Labour share of the vote is down about 16% #LocalElections2019 🗳️ — Jack Evans (@jackcevans) May 2, 2019

#LE2019

St Chad’s (Sunderland) result: Con: 39.8% (+8.0)

Lab: 28.0% (-16.5)

UKIP: 22.3% (+5.5)

Grn: 5.8% (+2.7)

LDem: 4.0% (+0.3) Conservative GAIN from Labour. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 2, 2019

23.26 I’m told Labour has also held St Martins in Basildon and gained Laindon Park from the Tories. Basildon, where a third of seats are up, is currently Tory-run, and Labour gains are a very good sign.

Local activist says Laindon Park was “a seat the Tories needed to win” and describes no overall control (NOC) as “likely now”. Exciting.

Labour also hold Fryerns in Basildon.

23.22

First results of the night in! Labour HOLD Appleton:

CON: 173

LAB: 856 — Faye Brown (@fayebrownLDR) May 2, 2019

23.15 Hearing low turnout from nearly everyone – except a Labour source in Basildon (Essex), who says turnout is up in some wards and they’ve held Lee Chapel North.

Lee Chapel North – Basildon: Lab: 53% (-3)

Con: 26% (-1)

LD: 21% (+21) Labour HOLD. No UKIP (-18) as prev. — Pol Maps Info (@polmapsinfoUK) May 2, 2019

23.05 Sky News is showing spoilt ballot papers in Bury, which show that people have written ‘Brexit’ and anti-Theresa May messages instead of ticking any box. This is exactly what the Tories fear.

23.03 To go back to what I was saying about expectation management earlier, there has been concern about the prediction that the Tories would lose 1,000 seats today. Labour figures want it highlighted that this is based on a national Labour poll lead of eight points, which isn’t quite right – it’s more around three points on average.

There are lots of factors working against Labour: UKIP not on many ballot papers and no Brexit Party cutting into the Tory vote; low turnout, which usually disproportionately hurts Labour; elections are being held in predominately rural areas, where we typically struggle.

It can be difficult to eyeball turnout, but for what it’s worth, Labour activists are telling me that it has been particularly low today. That is no surprise.

22.54 Just noticed this Liverpool Echo story: “Just moments after polls across Liverpool have closed in the local elections, a city councillor has launched a stunning move to try and remove Mayor Joe Anderson’s position.” Drama at that count tonight!

22.50 To recap. Basically, Novara’s Bastani told viewers not to buy the media script and opted to unmanage expectations rather than explain why the results might not look brilliant for Labour.

22.46 Right, hold on, just taking a two-minute-14-second break to watch a video Aaron Bastani has tweeted of his take on the local elections.

22.43 For those of you who were hurriedly trying to find a liveblog app that didn’t display huge ads (yep, I failed to find one) and missed this tweet an hour ago, it seems that Boris Johnson – MP for the London constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip – tweeted that he had voted in the local elections today. Elections that notably aren’t being held in London…

Boris Johnson (former mayor and current resident of London) tweeted that he just voted in the local elections. He deleted when he was informed that there are no local elections in London today.https://t.co/p8Urwe1mC1 pic.twitter.com/nwH3Cj8pmm — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 2, 2019

Labour’s candidate Ali Milani, who will challenge Johnson at the next election, has picked up on the slip-up.

22.36 Here’s a local elections story from HuffPost. Remember how Tory-controlled Northamptonshire County Council went bust, banned spending, sold assets and made horrendous cuts to services? Well, it hasn’t held district and borough council elections today. As the Guardian‘s Patrick Butler reported: “How very convenient, a local Labour activist remarked to me recently.”

22.30 Labour’s campaign has had one overarching message: austerity isn’t over. The first party political broadcast made that clear, the second focussed on police cuts and rising crime and the third presented the benefits of community investment versus austerity.

Labour says it’s been hard to get national attention for those themes amid the Brexit chaos. Although Labour’s preferred issues have met good reception on the ground, local campaigners have throughout reported a lot of apathy.

It also seems journalists have set a particularly high bar for what makes news now, with so much going on every day, and local elections that aren’t being held in London just haven’t cut it. It’s not surprising that we’ve head from many canvassers that more voters than usual simply didn’t know it was polling day.

22.20 Here’s a recap of what we’re dealing with here. Out of 343 councils in England, 248 have held elections today. That includes almost all non-London metropolitan areas, and nearly all the rural and small town district councils. 134 are Tory-controlled, 67 Labour-controlled, seven Lib Dem-controlled and 35 are under no overall control (NOC).

22.17 Turnout is what everyone is talking about tonight. Labour is keen to point out that the last time these elections were fought was on the day of the 2015 general election – when turnout was much higher than it will be this year. As I said in the morning email, that won’t led itself well to like-for-like comparisons. A lower turnout nearly always disproportionately hits the Labour vote.

But at the same time, local Labour activists are relying on traditional Tory voters – unhappy with Theresa May and the delays to Brexit – staying home today, which could allow areas with strong Labour get-out-the-vote operations to make gains.

22.10 From my vast experience of covering local elections (i.e. last year), I’ve learnt that the Local Government Information Unit is really, really useful. LGiU chief executive Jonathan Carr-West has just commented:

“For the Conservatives anything short of disaster will feel like a reasonable result. They’re predicted to lose hundreds of seats but the consolation could be that the profile of these elections means they shouldn’t lose control of too many councils. Labour will hope to consolidate their hold on the Northern Metropolitan councils and take full control of places like Calderdale and Trafford. Meanwhile the Liberal Democrats should pick up anti Brexit votes and win seats but start from too far back to take over many councils though they may have their eyes on Stockport.”

That sums up the situation pretty well. Unlike last year, when expectations rose to sky-high levels, Labour has been busy managing them in the run up to polling day today. The Tories have been outdoing us on the lowering expectation front, however, and James Cleverly is on Sky News now doing just that.

22.05 Results are expected to start coming in at midnight, so not much action for the next couple of hours. But if you’ve got any tips or tidbits from the doorstep, slide into my DMs to share them and I can publish them here. Been pounding the pavements all day? Let me know! Share your number of steps.

To all the

🏡 door-knockers

👟 pavement-pounders and

📃 leaflet-deliverers,

thank you so much for getting out the vote for Labour! #LocalElections2019 pic.twitter.com/vS3gUeM9Hv — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) May 2, 2019

22.00 Hello, it’s LabourList editor Sienna Rodgers here. Welcome to our local elections 2019 liveblog. Polls have just closed across England and Northern Ireland, but there are no exit polls tonight. All the more reason to stay tuned (keep refreshing the page) as I try my best to keep up with the results coming in.