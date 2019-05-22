PMQs: Cuts mean schools are closing early and crowdfunding, Corbyn says

The Prime Minister is close to being toppled by her own party. But Jeremy Corbyn left the Brexit deal-bashing to Tory MPs at PMQs today, and chose to focus again on austerity – specifically school cuts, with Labour’s education spokesperson Angela Rayner sitting beside him. Schools are having to close early on Friday afternoons as a result of government-imposed austerity, the Labour leader said. To which Theresa May replied, as usual, that there are “record levels of funding”.

But arguing over levels of current funding seems irrelevant when, as Corbyn points out, “26 schools close early on a Friday every week because they don’t have enough money to keep themselves open” and “more than 1,000 schools across England that are turning to crowdfunding”. And, as it happens, per-pupil funding has actually fallen by 8% according to Labour, and by 24% in sixth forms.

Most of the press gallery was focussed on the notable absences from the government frontbench, however, which was missing Michael Gove, Andrea Leadsom and Liz Truss. Why, then, did Corbyn ignore the Brexit chaos and May’s upcoming resignation in favour of attacking the government on school cuts? There are many reasons. As noted last week, Corbyn told the audience at Labour’s European election campaign launch that “thousands of people said thank you” when he decided to stop asking about Brexit at PMQs. Education cuts are also a reliable vote winner for Labour. And the Labour leader has the opportunity to address the PM’s latest, possibly career-ending Brexit move after the statement she is scheduled to give after PMQs.

It should be recognised, too, that Labour MPs asked some fantastic questions this afternoon. Mike Amesbury raised the leasehold scandal, cheekily observing that May will soon be moving house. Laura Smith called on the government to pay carers properly for sleep-in shifts, an issue the new intake MP has consistently campaigned on. Marsha De Cordova, shadow minister for disabled people, condemned the taxpayer-funded PR campaign promoting universal credit that DWP staff are refusing to take part in, which the Guardian‘s Aditya Chakrabortty recently reported.

Conservative MPs then debated whether soldiers who served in Northern Ireland should be covered by a planned amnesty for veterans. (The idea of any kind of amnesty has been condemned by many Labour activists.) Mark Francois quoted a veteran who accused May of “pandering to the IRA”. After the PM had spoken, the Tory backbencher announced: “You don’t know what you’re talking about.” Johnny Mercer followed up with another question on the issue, after which he exclaimed and put his head in his hands. Brexit is far from the only reason Theresa May is losing support within her party.