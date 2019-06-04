Weekly survey results: Alastair Campbell, Peterborough and Brexit

Below are the full results of LabourList‘s latest weekly survey, which asked readers about voting against Labour in the European elections, Alastair Campbell’s recent expulsion, the upcoming Peterborough by-election, an all-member ballot on Brexit, and more.

1. Did you vote against Labour in the European elections?

Readers:

No – and I’m a Labour member – 59% (5,477) Yes – and I’m a Labour member – 23.4% (2,173) Yes – and I’m not a Labour member – 8.9% (829) No – and I’m not a Labour member – 5.7% (533) N/A – 3% (274)

Members:

No – and I’m a Labour member – 71.6% (5,477) Yes – and I’m a Labour member – 28.4% (2,173)

2. Do you think Alastair Campbell should be readmitted to the Labour Party as a member?

Readers:

No – 47.6% (4,420) Yes – 45.9% (4,264) Don’t know – 6.5% (602)

Members:

No – 50.6% (3,869) Yes – 43% (3,289) Don’t know – 6.4% (492)

3. Do you expect Labour to win the Peterborough by-election on Thursday?

Readers:

No – 40.3% (3,739) Don’t know – 31.9% (2,965) Yes – 27.8% (2,582)

Members:

No – 37.2% (2,848) Don’t know – 32.8% (2,509) Yes – 30% (2,293)

4. Should there be an online ballot to consult all members on Labour’s Brexit policy before conference in September?

Readers:

Yes – 72.5% (6,735) No – 19.6% (1,819) Don’t know – 7.9% (732)

Members:

Yes – 71.9% (5,504) No – 20.1% (1,541) Don’t know – 7.9% (605)

5. Should there be a fresh Labour leadership election this year?

Readers:

No – 59.4% (5,517) Yes – 32.9% (3,054) Don’t know – 7.7% (715)

Members:

No – 63.3% (4,840) Yes – 29.5% (2,256) Don’t know – 7.2% (554)

6. Should there be a fresh Labour deputy leadership election this year?

Readers:

Yes – 61.2% (5,684) No – 31.3% (2,907) Don’t know – 7.5% (695)

Members:

Yes – 63.1% (4,824) No – 30.2% (2,307) Don’t know – 6.8% (519)

The survey was open from 11am on Sunday 2nd June until 6pm on Monday 3rd June. The results are unweighted and from a self-selected sample of readers and members. Thank you to all 9,286 readers who took part.