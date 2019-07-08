Kate Hoey announces she will not stand for reselection as a Labour candidate

Kate Hoey, MP for Vauxhall, has announced that she does not want to stand for reselection as a Labour candidate in the next general election.

In a letter addressed to her constituents, the Brexit-supporting representative of a London seat explained that she had already stated her intention not to seek re-election in 2020 before being “persuaded to fight the unexpected general election of 2017”.

Hoey has vowed to “continue every single day to give my all to help my constituents” and serve with “energy, honesty and integrity” until the next general election. She has been MP for Vauxhall since a 1989 by-election.

Whoever is fortunate enough to be the next MP for Vauxhall I wish them well. pic.twitter.com/f8TKl43E1r — Kate Hoey (@KateHoeyMP) July 8, 2019

Labour MPs were told two week ago to inform the party as to whether they want to stand for reselection as a candidate. They have until 6pm tonight to return the form provided by Labour HQ.

Labour’s reselection process has begun early in the parliamentary term, which is supposed to end in 2022, amid speculation that a snap election could take place – either as a result of the government losing a vote of no confidence or because the next Prime Minister opts for one after not being able to implement Brexit.

Hoey’s announcement comes after fellow Brexit rebels Kevin Barron and Jim Fitzpatrick confirmed their own intentions to step down at the next election. Both Hoey and Fitzpatrick, who represent heavily Remain seats in London, have had votes of no confidence raised by their local parties due partly to their views on Brexit. It is thought that they would have been at risk of being deselected.