Full shortlist: Labour’s London Assembly selection candidates

In mid-July, LabourList published the full list of Labour members who had put themselves forward to be London Assembly candidates. We can now reveal the full shortlist, which has been established following nominations and interviews.

To get on the shortlist, London-wide list applicants needed to secure five constituency party or affiliate nominations by September 8th, while specific seat candidates had to be endorsed by three CLPs or five affiliates. Both also needed to pass the interview stage, when more extensive vetting was undertaken by the selection committee.

The way that London-wide candidates will be ordered, which is crucial in determining each individual’s chance of success, is yet to be disclosed. It has not yet been confirmed whether candidates for single-member constituencies will be selected via first-past-the-post or a preferential voting system.

The entire selection process is supposed to be completed by the start of November, though it might end up being somewhat delayed with plenty of other internal votes having to be overseen by the regional party.

Constituency seats nomination results

Barnet and Camden

Sagal Abdi-Wali

Anne Clarke

Faduma Hassan

Miriam Mirwitch

Bexley and Bromley

Stefano Borella

Sunny Lambe

Brent and Harrow

Aghileh Djafari Marbini

Krupesh Hirani

Croydon and Sutton

Patsy Cummings

Rowenna Davis

Havering and Redbridge

Andrew Achilleos

Judith Garfield

Angelina Leatherbarrow

Bob Littlewood

Vanisha Solanki

North East

Sem Moema

Claudia Webbe

South West

Candice Atterton

Sandra Keen

West Central

Rita Begum

Sophie Charman-Blower

London-wide list nomination results

Candidates in alphabetical order: