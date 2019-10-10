Full shortlist: Labour’s London Assembly selection candidates

In mid-July, LabourList published the full list of Labour members who had put themselves forward to be London Assembly candidates. We can now reveal the full shortlist, which has been established following nominations and interviews.
To get on the shortlist, London-wide list applicants needed to secure five constituency party or affiliate nominations by September 8th, while specific seat candidates had to be endorsed by three CLPs or five affiliates. Both also needed to pass the interview stage, when more extensive vetting was undertaken by the selection committee.
The way that London-wide candidates will be ordered, which is crucial in determining each individual’s chance of success, is yet to be disclosed. It has not yet been confirmed whether candidates for single-member constituencies will be selected via first-past-the-post or a preferential voting system.
The entire selection process is supposed to be completed by the start of November, though it might end up being somewhat delayed with plenty of other internal votes having to be overseen by the regional party.
Constituency seats nomination results
Barnet and Camden
- Sagal Abdi-Wali
- Anne Clarke
- Faduma Hassan
- Miriam Mirwitch
Bexley and Bromley
- Stefano Borella
- Sunny Lambe
Brent and Harrow
- Aghileh Djafari Marbini
- Krupesh Hirani
Croydon and Sutton
- Patsy Cummings
- Rowenna Davis
Havering and Redbridge
- Andrew Achilleos
- Judith Garfield
- Angelina Leatherbarrow
- Bob Littlewood
- Vanisha Solanki
North East
- Sem Moema
- Claudia Webbe
South West
- Candice Atterton
- Sandra Keen
West Central
- Rita Begum
- Sophie Charman-Blower
London-wide list nomination results
Candidates in alphabetical order:
- Marina Ahmad
- Elly Baker
- Tom Copley
- Sem Moema
- Murad Qureshi
- Sakina Sheikh
- Preston Tabois
- Liam Young
