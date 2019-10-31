Labour candidate selections in retirement, defection and suspension seats

19 Labour MPs have announced that they are standing down at the next election, while a further 14 have quit the party since 2017. All need to be replaced with new Labour candidates – and emergency procedures for English seats have now kicked in wherever there is not yet a candidate picked.
Those local parties in Labour-held seats that had hustings scheduled before November 3rd were allowed to continue and conclude. Those that had not yet progressed to such an extent are having candidates chosen by panels, and local members will not get to vote directly.
Retirement seats (19)
Selected:
- Ashfield (East Midlands). Gloria de Piero → Natalie Fleet.
- Bassetlaw (East Midlands). John Mann → Sally Gimson.
- Blyth Valley (North East). Ronnie Campbell → Susan Dungworth.
- City of Durham (North East). Roberta Blackman-Woods → Mary Foy.
- Cynon Valley (Wales). Ann Clwyd → Bethan Winter.
- Ealing North (London). Stephen Pound → James Murray.
- Poplar and Limehouse (London). Jim Fitzpatrick → Apsana Begum.
- Rother Valley (Yorkshire & the Humber). Kevin Barron → Sophie Wilson.
- Vauxhall (London). Kate Hoey → Flo Eshalomi.
- Ynys Môn (Wales). Albert Owen → Mary Roberts.
Not yet selected:
- Coventry North West (West Midlands). Geoffrey Robinson → selecting on November 2nd
- Coventry South (West Midlands). Jim Cunningham → selecting on October 31st
- Erith and Thamesmead (London). Teresa Pearce → selecting on November 1st
- Liverpool West Derby (North West). Stephen Twigg → selecting on November 3rd (shortlist here)
- Newcastle-under-Lyme (West Midlands). Paul Farrelly → selecting on November 1st
- Pontypridd (Wales). Owen Smith → selecting on November 5th
- Warrington North (North West). Helen Jones → selection by panel
- West Bromwich West (West Midlands). Adrian Bailey → selection by panel
- Wrexham (Wales). Ian Lucas → selecting on November 1st
Defection seats (14)
Selected:
- Barrow and Furness. John Woodcock → Chris Altree.
- Birkenhead. Frank Field → Mick Whitley.
- Bury South. Ivan Lewis → Lucy Burke.
- Enfield North. Joan Ryan → Feryal Clark.
- Ilford South. Mike Gapes → Sam Tarry.
- Liverpool Wavertree. Luciana Berger → Paula Barker.
- Nottingham East. Chris Leslie → Nadia Whittome.
- Penistone and Stocksbridge. Angela Smith → Fran Johnson.
- Sheffield Hallam. Jared O’Mara → Olivia Blake.
- Stockport. Ann Coffey → Nav Mishra.
Not yet selected:
- Dudley North. Ian Austin → selection by panel
- Liverpool Riverside. Louise Ellman → selection by panel
- Luton South. Gavin Shuker → selection by panel (longlist here)
- Streatham. Chuka Umunna → selecting on November 2nd (shortlist here)
Suspension seats (3)
Three MPs are currently suspended from the Labour Party, as listed below. The national executive committee (NEC) will decide on Wednesday whether to endorse Hepburn and Williamson as Labour candidates.
- Derby North. Chris Williamson.
- Jarrow. Stephen Hepburn.
- Luton North. Kelvin Hopkins – who is retiring. Applications have opened.
LabourList understands from speaking to NEC members that the ruling body is unlikely to readopt the suspended MPs, but highly likely to approve all of those sitting representatives who have been ‘triggered‘ (i.e. not automatically reselected by their local party).
The rulebook states: “When there is a formal announcement of a royal proclamation to dissolve parliament before the trigger ballot or the constituency selection meeting(s) have been held, the provisions of this clause (other than this paragraph) shall be suspended and the said MP shall be reselected as the prospective parliamentary candidate, subject to NEC endorsement.”
It is highly probable that Roger Godsiff, Emma Lewell-Buck, Kate Osamor and Virendra Sharma, who have all been triggered but not completed their selection processes, will be reselected. Diana Johnson and Margaret Hodge were reselected after being triggered.
