Labour candidate selections in retirement, defection and suspension seats

19 Labour MPs have announced that they are standing down at the next election, while a further 14 have quit the party since 2017. All need to be replaced with new Labour candidates – and emergency procedures for English seats have now kicked in wherever there is not yet a candidate picked.

Those local parties in Labour-held seats that had hustings scheduled before November 3rd were allowed to continue and conclude. Those that had not yet progressed to such an extent are having candidates chosen by panels, and local members will not get to vote directly.

Retirement seats (19)

Selected:

Not yet selected:

Coventry North West (West Midlands). Geoffrey Robinson → selecting on November 2nd

(West Midlands). Geoffrey Robinson → selecting on November 2nd Coventry South (West Midlands). Jim Cunningham → selecting on October 31st

(West Midlands). Jim Cunningham → selecting on October 31st Erith and Thamesmead (London). Teresa Pearce → selecting on November 1st

(London). Teresa Pearce → selecting on November 1st Liverpool West Derby (North West). Stephen Twigg → selecting on November 3rd (shortlist here)

(North West). Stephen Twigg → selecting on November 3rd (shortlist here) Newcastle-under-Lyme (West Midlands). Paul Farrelly → selecting on November 1st

(West Midlands). Paul Farrelly → selecting on November 1st Pontypridd (Wales). Owen Smith → selecting on November 5th

(Wales). Owen Smith → selecting on November 5th Warrington North (North West). Helen Jones → selection by panel

(North West). Helen Jones → selection by panel West Bromwich West (West Midlands). Adrian Bailey → selection by panel

(West Midlands). Adrian Bailey → selection by panel Wrexham (Wales). Ian Lucas → selecting on November 1st

Defection seats (14)

Selected:

Not yet selected:

Dudley North . Ian Austin → selection by panel

. Ian Austin → selection by panel Liverpool Riverside . Louise Ellman → selection by panel

. Louise Ellman → selection by panel Luton South . Gavin Shuker → selection by panel ( longlist here

. Streatham. Chuka Umunna → selecting on November 2nd (shortlist here)

Suspension seats (3)

Three MPs are currently suspended from the Labour Party, as listed below. The national executive committee (NEC) will decide on Wednesday whether to endorse Hepburn and Williamson as Labour candidates.

Derby North . Chris Williamson.

. Chris Williamson. Jarrow . Stephen Hepburn.

. Stephen Hepburn. Luton North. Kelvin Hopkins – who is retiring. Applications have opened.

LabourList understands from speaking to NEC members that the ruling body is unlikely to readopt the suspended MPs, but highly likely to approve all of those sitting representatives who have been ‘triggered‘ (i.e. not automatically reselected by their local party).