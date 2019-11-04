Candidates selected in non-Labour seats

Braintree

Joshua Garfield, a Newham councillor, has been selected as Labour’s candidate for the general election in Braintree. Tweeting after the result, Garfield said: “It’s an honour to announce I’ve been selected to fight for Braintree at the next election… Together we’ll fight the Tories and stop a no deal Brexit.

Born and raised in Stratford, the Jewish prospective parliamentary candidate has been outspoken on fighting antisemitism on the left and took part in the Panorama documentary on antisemitism in the Labour Party earlier this year. He’s represented Stratford and New Town ward on Newham Council since May last year.

Garfield faces a difficult challenge in the coming election in this safe Tory seat. He is up against incumbent Tory MP, James Cleverly, who has a majority of 18,422 in a seat that last went Labour in 2001.

Hertsmere

Holly Kal-Weiss has been picked by the local party in Hertsmere to fight for Labour in the Tory-held Hertfordshire seat.

Following the result, she said: “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such an amazing Labour team to represent the constituents of Hertsmere. I will work tirelessly to listen to and support the community, work to meet the needs of all residents and create a constituency which values all its people and the environment.”

The activist, originally from Chicago, has lived in the adjacent Chipping Barnet constituency for the past 28 years. She is the founder and trustee of the night shelter Together in Barnet.

Kal-Weiss lost out in the selection for Chipping Barnet to Emma Whysall despite being backed by John McDonnell, Diane Abbott, Momentum, TSSA and BFAWU among other Labour left figures and organisations.

Hertsmere has been a Conservative seat since its creation in 1983. It is currently held by Oliver Dowden MP – the Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office – with a majority of 16,951.

Totnes

Louise Webberley has been chosen to fight the Totnes parliamentary constituency for Labour. The Totnes Town councillor was selected at the end of last month, tweeting: “I’m delighted to announce that I’ve been elected by @TotnesCLP to be the Labour Parliamentary Candidate for Totnes! Thank you to all who put your faith in me – I won’t let you down.”

Webberley will be looking to oust Sarah Wollaston, who has held the seat since 2010. The seat was won by the Tories in 2017, with a majority of 13,477 – however due to her defection, Wollaston now holds the seat for the Lib Dems. Labour secured their highest vote share in 70 years in the 2017 election, winning 27% of the vote.

Mid-Norfolk

NHS consultant Dr Adrian Heald has been picked as the Labour candidate in Mid-Norfolk. Tweeting after the result: “A @UKLabour Govt will protect workers’ rights, give the people of this country a final say on the future UK/EU relationship & will look after our NHS.”

Heald previously stood for election as Labour’s parliamentary candidate in Crewe and Nantwich in 2015, losing out to the Tory candidate by 3,620 votes.

Mid-Norfolk is currently held by George Freeman with am majority 16,086. Mid-Norfolk has been blue since its creation in 1983, and Freeman has held the seat since 2010.

South East Cornwall

Labour has selected Plymouth councillor Gareth Derrick to fight the South East Cornwall seat. Derrick contested the seat in 2017 and is returning to try and oust the Tories again.

Derrick spent 37 years in the Royal Navy, before joining the Labour Party in 2015. As well as contesting the seat in the last general election, he has narrowly missed out on becoming the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon.

Derrick faces an uphill battle in this constituency. Tory incumbent, Sheryll Murray, won the seat in 2017 with a majority of 17,443 and has held the seat since 2010.

North Cornwall

Joy Bassett, Bodmin councillor, has been picked as Labour’s candidate to contest North Cornwall in the coming winter election.

Writing on Facebook, Bassett said: “If you want to see real change here in North Cornwall, and you believe in Labour, then Vote Labour on the 12th December. That is the only way we continue to change things here in Cornwall.”

Basset previously stood to be the candidate in this seat at the last election, securing just over 12% of the vote and coming in third behind the current incumbent Tory MP Scott Mann and Lib Dem Dan Rogerson.