Long-Bailey: Devolve power out of Westminster to “where it belongs”

The British state needs a “seismic shock” and power should be devolved out of Westminster to “where it belongs”, Rebecca Long-Bailey will declare at her leadership campaign launch.

Speaking at her event in Manchester on Friday evening, the Labour leadership candidate will set out her priorities as one of the frontrunners in the race to become Jeremy Corbyn’s successor.

Focusing on devolution throughout her speech, the Shadow Business Secretary is expected to say that she wants to “shake up government” and that she will “fight for a democratic economy”.

Long-Bailey will say: “Where I grew up, Westminster, even London, felt like a million miles away. The story of the last few years is that many people feel there is something wrong with their laws being drafted hundreds of miles away by a distant and largely unaccountable bureaucratic elite in Brussels. But I’ll be honest, Westminster didn’t feel much closer, and it still doesn’t today.

“That’s why I want to shake up the way government works and deliver a clear message to voters: we will put power where it belongs – in your hands. The British state needs a seismic shock, to prise it open at all levels to the people – their knowledge, their skills, their demands.

“Proper democracy takes power away from the offshore bank account and places it on the ballot paper, so workers can have more and chief executives less, and we can tackle the climate crisis with a green new deal that unites all of Labour’s heartlands. We will end the gentlemen’s club of politics and we will be setting out plans to go further by devolving power out of Westminster to a regional and local level.”

On the challenge facing Labour, the MP for Salford and Eccles will discuss her plans to “reconnect with the people of our country” and “build a powerful movement to raise up their demands”.

She will say: “I understand the pride that millions feel in the place they call home. Yes, millions of people have taken a knock to their quality of life from deindustrialisation and a decade of austerity – but I also understand that hasn’t dented one bit our shining conviction, that our children’s lives must and will be better than our own, and that the future of our towns and cities must be worthy of their great past.

“And I will fight for that future. I will fight for a green new deal that ushers in a new era of prosperity, security and well-being. I will fight for investment in the low carbon industries of today and tomorrow to secure a liveable planet for future generations and bring new jobs and prosperity to all regions and nations of the UK.

“I will fight for world class public services that secure our fundamental needs and free us up as individuals, as families, as communities to pursue the lives we aspire to. I will fight for the rewilding and restoration of our landscapes that will multiply many times over the natural wealth that belongs to us all.

“And I will fight for a democratic economy – for modern, democratic public ownership, so that we all share in the tremendous wealth that human ingenuity and hard work can guarantee us all.”

The leadership hopeful made it through the first round of the contest, securing more than the required 22 nominations from MPs and MEPs with a total of 33 supporters among her colleagues.

Candidates are now attempting to get the backing of 5% of local parties – 33 CLPs – or 5% of affiliated members including three affiliated organisations, of which two must be trade unions.

Momentum has endorsed the MP for Salford and Eccles to be the next Labour leader following a ballot of their members, and has said it will be campaigning for her.

Long-Bailey is expected to get through this round of the process without difficulty, which will then place her on the final ballot put to members.

An exclusive poll by LabourList placed the frontbencher narrowly ahead in the contest, with 42% of first preferences with Keir Starmer behind on 37%.