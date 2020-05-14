Full list: Labour’s new parliamentary private secretaries

Keir Starmer has appointed his shadow cabinet and junior shadow ministers, completing the new opposition frontbench, and a number of backbenchers have now been appointed as parliamentary private secretaries (PPSs).

Labour PPSs act as secretaries to shadow cabinet members. They are selected from the backbenches to be the ‘eyes and ears’ of their bosses, acting as a liaison with Labour MPs and relaying the mood of parliamentary colleagues.

The role is unpaid, but can be useful to gain experience. A PPS can be assigned to more than one shadow secretary and they are bound by collective responsibility, risking their job if they go against party policy.

It’s often difficult to know who all the Labour PPSs are at any one time, which is why we have compiled our own list here. The newly appointed are drawn overwhelmingly from the 2019 intake of Labour MPs.