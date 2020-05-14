Full list: Labour’s new parliamentary private secretaries

Keir Starmer has appointed his shadow cabinet and junior shadow ministers, completing the new opposition frontbench, and a number of backbenchers have now been appointed as parliamentary private secretaries (PPSs).
Labour PPSs act as secretaries to shadow cabinet members. They are selected from the backbenches to be the ‘eyes and ears’ of their bosses, acting as a liaison with Labour MPs and relaying the mood of parliamentary colleagues.
The role is unpaid, but can be useful to gain experience. A PPS can be assigned to more than one shadow secretary and they are bound by collective responsibility, risking their job if they go against party policy.
It’s often difficult to know who all the Labour PPSs are at any one time, which is why we have compiled our own list here. The newly appointed are drawn overwhelmingly from the 2019 intake of Labour MPs.
- Fleur Anderson, PPS to Shadow Secretary of State for International Development Preet Gill.
- Tonia Antoniazzi, PPS to Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Jonathan Reynolds.
- Olivia Blake, PPS to Shadow Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Jo Stevens and Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray.
- Feryal Clarke, PPS to Shadow Housing Secretary Thangam Debbonaire and to Shadow Communities and Local Government Secretary Steve Reed.
- Alex Davies-Jones, PPS to Shadow Secretary of State for Transport Jim McMahon and to Shadow Secretary of State for Wales Nia Griffith.
- Chris Evans, PPS to John Healey as Shadow Secretary of State for Defence.
- Mary Foy, PPS to Andy McDonald as Shadow Secretary of State for Employment Rights and Protections.
- Carolyn Harris, PPS to Labour leader Keir Starmer.
- Rachel Hopkins, PPS to Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities Marsha De Cordova.
- Kim Johnson, PPS to Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.
- Ruth Jones, PPS to Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Luke Pollard and PPS to Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Louise Haigh.
- Navendu Mishra, PPS to Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.
- Charlotte Nichols, PPS to Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade Emily Thornberry.
- Abena Oppong-Asare, PPS to Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer Anneliese Dodds and Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Bridget Phillipson.
- Taiwo Owatemi, PPS to Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds.
- Sarah Owen, PPS to Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy.
- Sam Tarry, PPS to Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Ed Miliband.
- Nadia Whittome, PPS to Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Jon Ashworth.
- Beth Winter, PPS to Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Rachel Reeves.
