The Labour Academic Network is here to offer a reliable reservoir of experts

Solid expertise and a sound grasp of the evidence has never been more important than now. Although this government once prided itself on being able to ‘super-forecast’, it has never acted in response to events until after the damage was done. And never before have we seen such a mess. One minute we are told the government is simply following the scientists, the next their warnings appear to go unheeded. There is no strategic vision and policy-making seems evermore removed from evidence.

The government seems to be aware of this problem. Former chief adviser to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings called out for policy experts to contact him with possible jobs on offer, reporting to him, a year ago. It probably did not help that he specifically wanted “weirdos” and “misfits” – and it would appear his plans for a new ‘super-brain’ policy unit have come to nothing.

At the time, I believed that Labour could do far, far better than this with a new policy network that could plug a crucial gap. Last February, I set out a pitch on LabourList for a new group: the Labour Academic Network. This network will bring together the academic expertise of Labour members and supporters across all key strategic areas on a voluntary basis to supplement and support Labour’s frontbench.

The idea is simple. Having lost seats in 2019, Labour has also lost short money and, thus, can support fewer advisers. There is a clear need for finding additional expertise that can fill this shortfall of those working with the leadership with an emphasis on harnessing the expertise and evidence base to support policy-making. This aligns with Labour’s focus on competence under Keir Starmer’s leadership.

The network requires a reliable reservoir of experts that can provide support where needed. It is a means by which experts can be brought together and called upon to provide an extra layer and level of expert advice. Labour has championed education since its founding and an inspiring body of talent is in the party, waiting to be harnessed and utilised effectively. The issue has been how to best draw on this talent.

Anyone can have their say in Labour’s policy process through various existing forums, which are vital to our movement. This collective know-how and experience is invaluable, and I have been an active contributor since the day I joined the party. An academic network will only amplify the various ways that members and supporters can contribute.

As founding director, I am proud to announce that the Labour Academic Network has been launched. I have heard from over 200 interested individuals wanting to contribute via our new website. This is not a campaigning organisation; the only side it takes is supporting Labour to win the next general election.

The role of the Labour Academic Network is to provide the party with evidence and expertise, in confidence, from among the incredible members and supporters we have. Over the coming years, the network will bring together, train and support a global network to provide expert advice on legislation, recommend draft amendments, provide talking points and serve as expert witnesses, organise focused roundtable discussions and provide policy reports in confidence and on request. This work is already underway and making a difference.

The Labour Academic Network opens a new, exciting chapter for members and supporters for the new year. I encourage anyone with an interest in taking part and with expertise in any area of policy to get in touch me via our website. Labour is under new leadership and the network is one of many means to support its work.