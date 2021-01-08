Who are the shadow ministers now sitting on Keir Starmer’s frontbench?

Shadow ministers were first appointed to Keir Starmer’s Labour frontbench on April 9th last year. Nine months later, a number of the names have changed due to resignations, sackings and reshuffles.

The only shadow cabinet member who has been swapped out for a new face is Rebecca Long-Bailey, who was sacked from her post in June and replaced as Shadow Education Secretary by Kate Green.

No longer shadow ministers are Lloyd Russell-Moyle (cited a media campaign against him), Dan Carden (over ‘spycops’ bill), Margaret Greenwood (ditto), Janet Daby (same-sex marriage comments) and Tracy Brabin (to focus on mayoral bid).

Rosie Duffield quit as an opposition whip (after breaking lockdown rules), and a number of private parliamentary secretaries also resigned for a variety of reasons, but PPSs are not included on this list.

2019 general election intake Labour MPs James Murray, Abena Oppong-Asare, Fleur Anderson and Sam Tarry are all new names on the shadow ministerial list, plus Ruth Jones who was first elected in a 2019 by-election.

While the news story from April on Starmer’s initial appointments still proves useful, we at LabourList thought it would be good idea to compile a fresh comprehensive list of MPs now in the frontbench shadow ministerial roles. Enjoy…

Leader: Keir Starmer

PPS: Carolyn Harris

Deputy leader, national campaign co-ordinator, party chair, Shadow First Secretary of State: Angela Rayner

Treasury

Shadow Chancellor: Anneliese Dodds

Shadow Chief Secretary: Bridget Phillipson

Ministers:

James Murray (Financial secretary)

Pat McFadden (Economic secretary)

Abena Oppong-Asare (Exchequer secretary)

Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Shadow Foreign Secretary: Lisa Nandy

Ministers:

Wayne David (Middle East and North Africa)

Stephen Doughty (Africa – joint with DfID)

Stephen Kinnock (Asia and Pacific)

Catherine West (Europe & Americas)

Fabian Hamilton (Peace and disarmament)

Home Office

Shadow Home Secretary: Nick Thomas-Symonds

Ministers:

Bambos Charalambous (Crime reduction and courts)

Sarah Jones (Policing and the fire service)

Holly Lynch (Immigration)

Conor McGinn (Security)

Jess Phillips (Domestic violence and safeguarding)

Cabinet Office

Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster: Rachel Reeves

Young People and Voter Engagement: Cat Smith

Ministers:

Paul Blomfield (Brexit and EU negotiations, joint with international trade)

Jack Dromey (Cabinet Office)

Fleur Anderson (Cabinet Office)

Ministry of Justice

Shadow Justice Secretary: David Lammy

Ministers:

Lyn Brown (Prisons and probation)

Alex Cunningham (Courts and sentencing)

Peter Kyle (Victims and youth justice)

Karl Turner (Legal aid)

Ministry of Defence

Shadow Secretary of State for Defence: John Healey

Ministers:

Sharon Hodgson (Veterans)

Stephen Morgan (Armed forces)

Khalid Mahmood (Procurement)

Health and Social Care

Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care: Jonathan Ashworth

Mental Health: Rosena Allin-Khan

Ministers:

Liz Kendall (Social care)

Justin Madders (Public health and prevention)

Alex Norris (Public health and patient safety)

Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Shadow Secretary of State for BEIS: Ed Miliband

Ministers:

Chi Onwurah (Science, research and digital – joint with DCMS)

Matthew Pennycook (Climate change)

Lucy Powell (Business and consumers)

Alan Whitehead (Green New Deal and energy)

Work and Pensions

Shadow Secretary of State for Work & Pensions: Jonathan Reynolds

Ministers:

Matt Rodda (Pensions)

Vicky Foxcroft (Disability)

Seema Malhotra (Employment)

International Trade

Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade: Emily Thornberry

Ministers:

Paul Blomfield (Joint with CDL)

Bill Esterson

Gareth Thomas

Education

Shadow Education Secretary: Kate Green

Ministers:

Wes Streeting (Schools)

Emma Hardy (FE and universities)

Toby Perkins (Apprenticeships and life-long learning)

Tulip Siddiq (Children and early years)

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS)

Shadow Secretary of State for DCMS: Jo Stevens

Ministers:

Rachael Maskell (Voluntary sector and charities)

Chris Matheson (Media)

Alison McGovern (Sport and cultural industries)

Chi Onwurah (Digital, joint with BEIS)

Alex Sobel (Tourism and heritage)

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA)

Shadow DEFRA Secretary: Luke Pollard

Ministers:

Steph Peacock (Flooding)

Ruth Jones (Natural environment and air quality)

Daniel Zeichner (Food, farming and fisheries)

Communities and Local Government (CLG)

Shadow CLG Secretary: Steve Reed

Shadow Housing Secretary: Thangam Debbonaire

Ministers:

Mike Amesbury (Housing and planning)

Kate Hollern (Local government)

Naz Shah (Community cohesion)

Transport

Shadow Transport Secretary: Jim McMahon

Ministers:

Tan Dhesi (Railways)

Mike Kane (Aviation and maritime)

Kerry McCarthy (Green transport, including cycling and walking)

Sam Tarry

International Development (DfID)

Shadow DfID Secretary: Preet Gill

Ministers:

Stephen Doughty (Joint with FCO)

Anna McMorrin

Yasmin Qureshi

Northern Ireland

Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary: Louise Haigh

Ministers: Karin Smyth

Wales

Shadow Wales Secretary: Nia Griffith

Ministers: Gerald Jones

Scotland

Shadow Scotland Secretary: Ian Murray

Ministers: Chris Elmore (joint with whips office)

Women & Equalities

Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary: Marsha de Cordova

Ministers: Gill Furniss

Employment Rights and Protections

Shadow Employment Rights and Protections Secretary: Andy McDonald

Ministers: Imran Hussain

Leader of the House of Commons

Shadow Leader of the House of Commons: Valerie Vaz

Deputy Leader of the House of Commons: Afzal Khan

House of Lords:

Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Baroness Smith

Lords’ Opposition Chief Whip: Lord McAvoy

Attorney General: Lord Falconer

Solicitor General: Ellie Reeves

Whips Office

Chief Whip: Nick Brown