Who are the shadow ministers now sitting on Keir Starmer’s frontbench?

Shadow ministers were first appointed to Keir Starmer’s Labour frontbench on April 9th last year. Nine months later, a number of the names have changed due to resignations, sackings and reshuffles.
The only shadow cabinet member who has been swapped out for a new face is Rebecca Long-Bailey, who was sacked from her post in June and replaced as Shadow Education Secretary by Kate Green.
No longer shadow ministers are Lloyd Russell-Moyle (cited a media campaign against him), Dan Carden (over ‘spycops’ bill), Margaret Greenwood (ditto), Janet Daby (same-sex marriage comments) and Tracy Brabin (to focus on mayoral bid).
Rosie Duffield quit as an opposition whip (after breaking lockdown rules), and a number of private parliamentary secretaries also resigned for a variety of reasons, but PPSs are not included on this list.
2019 general election intake Labour MPs James Murray, Abena Oppong-Asare, Fleur Anderson and Sam Tarry are all new names on the shadow ministerial list, plus Ruth Jones who was first elected in a 2019 by-election.
While the news story from April on Starmer’s initial appointments still proves useful, we at LabourList thought it would be good idea to compile a fresh comprehensive list of MPs now in the frontbench shadow ministerial roles. Enjoy…
Leader: Keir Starmer
PPS: Carolyn Harris
Deputy leader, national campaign co-ordinator, party chair, Shadow First Secretary of State: Angela Rayner
Treasury
Shadow Chancellor: Anneliese Dodds
Shadow Chief Secretary: Bridget Phillipson
Ministers:
- James Murray (Financial secretary)
- Pat McFadden (Economic secretary)
- Abena Oppong-Asare (Exchequer secretary)
Foreign and Commonwealth Office
Shadow Foreign Secretary: Lisa Nandy
Ministers:
- Wayne David (Middle East and North Africa)
- Stephen Doughty (Africa – joint with DfID)
- Stephen Kinnock (Asia and Pacific)
- Catherine West (Europe & Americas)
- Fabian Hamilton (Peace and disarmament)
Home Office
Shadow Home Secretary: Nick Thomas-Symonds
Ministers:
- Bambos Charalambous (Crime reduction and courts)
- Sarah Jones (Policing and the fire service)
- Holly Lynch (Immigration)
- Conor McGinn (Security)
- Jess Phillips (Domestic violence and safeguarding)
Cabinet Office
Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster: Rachel Reeves
Young People and Voter Engagement: Cat Smith
Ministers:
- Paul Blomfield (Brexit and EU negotiations, joint with international trade)
- Jack Dromey (Cabinet Office)
- Fleur Anderson (Cabinet Office)
Ministry of Justice
Shadow Justice Secretary: David Lammy
Ministers:
- Lyn Brown (Prisons and probation)
- Alex Cunningham (Courts and sentencing)
- Peter Kyle (Victims and youth justice)
- Karl Turner (Legal aid)
Ministry of Defence
Shadow Secretary of State for Defence: John Healey
Ministers:
- Sharon Hodgson (Veterans)
- Stephen Morgan (Armed forces)
- Khalid Mahmood (Procurement)
Health and Social Care
Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care: Jonathan Ashworth
Mental Health: Rosena Allin-Khan
Ministers:
- Liz Kendall (Social care)
- Justin Madders (Public health and prevention)
- Alex Norris (Public health and patient safety)
Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
Shadow Secretary of State for BEIS: Ed Miliband
Ministers:
- Chi Onwurah (Science, research and digital – joint with DCMS)
- Matthew Pennycook (Climate change)
- Lucy Powell (Business and consumers)
- Alan Whitehead (Green New Deal and energy)
Work and Pensions
Shadow Secretary of State for Work & Pensions: Jonathan Reynolds
Ministers:
- Matt Rodda (Pensions)
- Vicky Foxcroft (Disability)
- Seema Malhotra (Employment)
International Trade
Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade: Emily Thornberry
Ministers:
- Paul Blomfield (Joint with CDL)
- Bill Esterson
- Gareth Thomas
Education
Shadow Education Secretary: Kate Green
Ministers:
- Wes Streeting (Schools)
- Emma Hardy (FE and universities)
- Toby Perkins (Apprenticeships and life-long learning)
- Tulip Siddiq (Children and early years)
Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS)
Shadow Secretary of State for DCMS: Jo Stevens
Ministers:
- Rachael Maskell (Voluntary sector and charities)
- Chris Matheson (Media)
- Alison McGovern (Sport and cultural industries)
- Chi Onwurah (Digital, joint with BEIS)
- Alex Sobel (Tourism and heritage)
Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA)
Shadow DEFRA Secretary: Luke Pollard
Ministers:
- Steph Peacock (Flooding)
- Ruth Jones (Natural environment and air quality)
- Daniel Zeichner (Food, farming and fisheries)
Communities and Local Government (CLG)
Shadow CLG Secretary: Steve Reed
Shadow Housing Secretary: Thangam Debbonaire
Ministers:
- Mike Amesbury (Housing and planning)
- Kate Hollern (Local government)
- Naz Shah (Community cohesion)
Transport
Shadow Transport Secretary: Jim McMahon
Ministers:
- Tan Dhesi (Railways)
- Mike Kane (Aviation and maritime)
- Kerry McCarthy (Green transport, including cycling and walking)
- Sam Tarry
International Development (DfID)
Shadow DfID Secretary: Preet Gill
Ministers:
- Stephen Doughty (Joint with FCO)
- Anna McMorrin
- Yasmin Qureshi
Northern Ireland
Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary: Louise Haigh
Ministers: Karin Smyth
Wales
Shadow Wales Secretary: Nia Griffith
Ministers: Gerald Jones
Scotland
Shadow Scotland Secretary: Ian Murray
Ministers: Chris Elmore (joint with whips office)
Women & Equalities
Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary: Marsha de Cordova
Ministers: Gill Furniss
Employment Rights and Protections
Shadow Employment Rights and Protections Secretary: Andy McDonald
Ministers: Imran Hussain
Leader of the House of Commons
Shadow Leader of the House of Commons: Valerie Vaz
Deputy Leader of the House of Commons: Afzal Khan
House of Lords:
Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Baroness Smith
Lords’ Opposition Chief Whip: Lord McAvoy
Attorney General: Lord Falconer
Solicitor General: Ellie Reeves
Whips Office
Chief Whip: Nick Brown
- Deputy Chief Whip: Alan Campbell
- Pairing Whip: Mark Tami
- Senior Whip: Jessica Morden
