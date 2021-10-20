Experts warn of a Covid “winter crisis” but ministers insist Christmas is safe

Kwasi Kwarteng has today ruled out a winter lockdown. Responding to a call from the NHS Confederation to implement ‘plan B’ and bring back some Covid restrictions to avoid “stumbling into a winter crisis”, the Business Secretary promised that the festive season will see Christmas parties go ahead “as usual”. The stark warning from health professionals comes amid rising cases, hospitalisations and deaths, and the flawed rollout of the vaccine booster programme. But, labelling talk of lockdowns and restrictions as “unhelpful”, Kwarteng told Sky News that the Covid jab has “given us a measure of security”. You might be forgiven for not feeling too reassured, given the promises broken and the last-minute scrapping of Christmas plans last year. Bridget Phillipson today urged ministers to “get ahead of the problem“. The Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury said a lockdown is “the last thing that any of us want” but, commenting on Kwarteng’s statement, added that it was “better not to be so definitive and to dash people’s hopes” if one does have to be introduced. “Last Christmas, people had made plans, they were desperately hoping they could go and see loved ones – I was – and then that wasn’t possible,” she said. “People just want a sense of realism from the government.” Keir Starmer has warned that Boris Johnson is showing “characteristic complacency” in the face of growing case numbers but did not call for ‘plan B’ to be implemented. He urged the government to “be more vocal, to step up and assure the public that they have learned the lessons of last year”. Ministers unveiled the government’s long-awaited strategy for reaching net zero yesterday. It received mixed reviews, with critics saying it is not backed up with adequate funding. Ministers have said the plan will create 440,000 jobs and “unlock” £90bn in investment over the next decade, mostly from private sector companies. Ed Miliband welcomed the fact that there seems to be cross-part consensus on tackling climate change, but argued the plan “falls short on delivery”. In a speech to the Commons yesterday, the Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary told MPs that “while there is modest short-term investment, there is nothing like the commitment we believe is required”.

Labour approved the renewal of the Coronavirus Act and allowed it to pass without a formal division yesterday, while demanding that ministers take action on booster jabs, ventilation and more amid the rise in Covid cases. Meanwhile, swing voters shared their impressions of Starmer, Johnson and Rishi Sunak in a focus group aired on Times Radio yesterday. The Prime Minister was described as a "clown", "a bit of a joke" and a "bumbling buffoon" by participants. Unfortunately for the Labour leader, he got a worse reception – terms used included "weirdo" and "completely wrong man for the job". Read our write-up here.