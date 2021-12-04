Keir Starmer unveils new frontbench team after wider reshuffle

Labour leader Keir Starmer has completed his appointments to the party’s wider frontbench today, after announcing the results of a wide-ranging shadow cabinet reshuffle at the start of the week.

In the reshuffle of the top team on Monday, Yvette Cooper became Shadow Home Secretary, David Lammy was picked as Shadow Foreign Secretary and Wes Streeting was appointed as Shadow Health Secretary.

Lisa Nandy moved to Shadow Levelling Up, Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary, Steve Reed is now responsible for justice and Bridget Phillipson is Labour’s education lead.

With Ed Miliband’s brief being cut down to focus on climate change and net zero, creating a new team for him, Jonathan Reynolds is now Shadow Business and Industrial Strategy Secretary.

Justin Madders will be responsible for employment rights and protections, sitting across both the Reynolds’ BIS team and Angela Rayner’s future of work team. He was the maternity cover for Laura Pidcock when she was Shadow Employment Rights Secretary.

Alex Norris, formerly shadow health minister, will now work with Nandy in the levelling up team, which a party source described as “an indication of our commitment to that work, one of our strongest and most agile b-cast voices”.

Andrew Gwynne, who left the shadow cabinet shortly after Starmer became leader, and Karin Smyth, who stepped down from her post in Labour’s Northern Ireland team in February, are returning to the opposition frontbench.

Ellie Reeves will be ‘number two’ in the justice team, Matthew Pennycook moves from climate change to housing, Holly Lynch from crime reduction to securities and Tulip Siddiq from early years to shadow City minister.

Following the appointment of shadow ministers, Starmer said: “Building on our changes to shadow cabinet, the appointment of our shadow ministers reiterates that the Labour Party I lead is focused on working people’s priorities.

“We will relentlessly hold this Conservative government to account for their failure to get a grip of the challenges we face, and will put forward our positive and exciting ideas for our country. Labour is back in business and ready for government.”

Below is Keir Starmer’s new Labour frontbench in full.

Leader of Her Majesty’s Most Loyal Opposition

Keir Starmer MP *

PPS: Sharon Hodgson MP

Deputy Leader, Shadow First Secretary of State, Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Shadow Secretary of State for the Future of Work

Angela Rayner MP *

PPS: Florence Eshalomi MP

Business and Industrial Strategy

Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Industrial Strategy: Jonathan Reynolds MP *

Seema Malhotra MP

Chi Onwurah MP

Bill Esterton MP

Justin Madders MP (also Future of Work)

Baroness (Jenny) Chapman of Darlington

Rt Hon Lord (Steve) Bassam of Brighton

Baroness (Judith) Blake of Leeds

Lord (Chris) Lennie

Lord (John) Grantchester (Energy)

Climate Change and Net Zero

Shadow Secretary of State of Climate Change and Net Zero: Ed Miliband MP *

Alan Whitehead MP

Olivia Blake MP

PPS: Mick Whitley MP

Cabinet Office

Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster: Angela Rayner MP *

Shadow Minister of State: Baroness (Jenny) Chapman of Darlington *

Rt Hon (Angela) Smith of Basildon*

Fleur Anderson MP

Rachel Hopkins MP

PPS: Florence Eshalomi MP

Future of Work

Shadow Secretary of State for the Future of Work: Angela Rayner MP *

Justin Madders MP (also BEIS)

Imran Hussain MP

PPS: Florence Eshalomi MP

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport: Lucy Powell MP *

Chris Elmore MP (also Whips’ Office)

Jeff Smith MP

Rachael Maskell MP

Alex Davies-Jones MP

Baroness (Gillian) Merron

Rt Hon Lord (Steve) Bassam of Brighton

Education

Shadow Secretary of State for Education: Bridget Phillipson MP *

Stephen Morgan MP

Matt Western MP

Toby Perkins MP

Helen Hayes MP

Lord (Mike) Watson of Invergowrie

Baroness (Maeve) Sherlock

Baroness (Debbie) Wilcox of Newport

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs: Jim McMahon MP *

Daniel Zeichner MP

Ruth Jones MP

Alex Sobel MP

Baroness (Maggie) Jones of Whitchurch

Baroness (Sue) Hayman of Ullock

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs: David Lammy MP *

Shadow Cabinet Minister for International Development: Preet Gill MP *

Fabian Hamilton MP

Stephen Doughty MP

Catherine West MP

Bambos Charalambous MP

Lyn Brown MP

PPS: Janet Daby MP

Lord (Ray) Collins of Highbury

Health and Social Care

Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care: Wes Streeting MP *

Shadow Cabinet Minister for Mental Health: Rosena Allin-Khan MP *

Liz Kendall MP

Karin Smyth MP

Andrew Gwynne MP

Feryal Clark MP

Baroness (Glenys) Thornton

Baroness (Margaret) Wheeler (Social Care)

Baroness (Gillian) Merron

Home Office

Shadow Secretary of State for the Home Department: Yvette Cooper MP *

Sarah Jones MP

Jack Dromey MP

Holly Lynch MP

Jess Phillips MP

Naz Shah MP

Lord (Richard) Rosser

Lord (Vernon) Coaker

Lord (Fred) Ponsonby

International Trade

Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade: Nick Thomas-Symonds MP *

Gareth Thomas MP

Nia Griffith MP

Ruth Cadbury MP

Justice

Shadow Secretary of State for Justice: Steve Reed MP *

Ellie Reeves MP

Alex Cunningham MP

Anna McMorrin MP

Afzal Khan MP

Lord (Fred) Ponsonby

Baroness (Jenny) Chapman of Darlington

Law Officers

Shadow Attorney General: Emily Thornberry MP *

Andy Slaughter MP

Leader of the House of Commons

Shadow Leader of the House of Commons: Thangam Debbonaire MP *

Jessica Morden MP (also Whips’ Office)

Levelling Up, Housing, Communities and Local Government

Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing, Communities & Local Government: Lisa Nandy MP *

Matthew Pennycook MP

Alex Norris MP

Mike Amesbury MP

Sarah Owen MP (also Whips’ Office)

Baroness (Sue) Hayman of Ullock

Baroness (Margaret) Wheeler (also Social Care)

Lord (Wajid) Khan of Burnley

Ministry of Defence

Shadow Secretary of State for Defence: John Healey MP *

Stephen Kinnock MP

Stephanie Peacock MP

Chris Evans MP

Lord (Vernon) Coaker

Lord (Denis) Tunnicliffe

National Campaign Coordinator

Shabana Mahmood MP *

Conor McGinn MP (Deputy)*

Northern Ireland

Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland: Peter Kyle MP *

Tonia Antoniazzi MP

Rt Hon Baroness (Angela) Smith of Basildon

Party Chair and Chair of Labour Policy Review

Anneliese Dodds MP *

Scotland

Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland: Ian Murray MP *

Liz Twist MP (also Whips’ Office)

Transport

Shadow Secretary of State for Transport: Louise Haigh MP *

Mike Kane MP

Kerry McCarthy MP

Sam Tarry MP

Tan Dhesi MP

Lord (Richard) Rosser

Lord (Denis) Tunnicliffe

Treasury

Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer: Rachel Reeves MP *

Shadow Chief Secretary to HM Treasury: Pat McFadden MP *

Tulip Siddiq MP

James Murray MP

Abena Oppong-Asare MP

Lord (Denis) Tunnicliffe

Wales

Shadow Secretary of State for Wales: Jo Stevens MP *

Gerald Jones MP (also Whips’ Office)

Baroness (Debbie) Wilcox of Newport

Women and Equalities

Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities: Anneliese Dodds MP *

Taiwo Owatemi MP (also Whips’ Office)

Baroness (Glenys) Thornton

Work and Pensions

Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions: Jonathan Ashworth MP *

Alison McGovern MP

Vicky Foxcroft MP

Karen Buck MP

Matt Rodda MP

Baroness (Maeve) Sherlock

Baroness (Debbie) Wilcox of Newport

Whips’ Office

Opposition Chief Whip in the House of Commons: Sir Alan Campbell MP *

Lilian Greenwood MP (Deputy)

Rt Hon Mark Tami MP (Deputy)

Jessica Morden MP (also Shadow Deputy Leader of the House of Commons)

Chris Elmore MP (also DCMS)

Colleen Fletcher MP

Liz Twist MP (also Scotland)

Mary Glindon MP

Gill Furniss MP

Sarah Owen MP (also Levelling Up)

Taiwo Owatemi MP (also Women and Equalities)

Gerald Jones MP (also Wales)

House of Lords Leadership

Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Rt Hon Baroness (Angela) Smith of Basildon *

Opposition Chief Whip in the House of Lords: Lord (Roy) Kennedy of Southwark *

Shadow Deputy Leader of the House of Lords: The Lord (Ray) Collins of Highbury

House of Lords Whips

Opposition Chief Whip in the House of Lords: Lord (Roy) Kennedy of Southwark *

Opposition Deputy Chief Whip in the House of Lords: Lord (Denis) Tunnicliffe

Opposition Deputy Chief Whip in the House of Lords: Baroness (Margaret) Wheeler

Baroness (Judith) Blake of Leeds

Baroness (Jenny) Chapman of Darlington

Lord (Vernon) Coaker

Lord (Ray) Collins of Highbury

Baroness (Sue) Hayman of Ullock

Lord (Wajid) Khan of Burnley

Lord (Chris) Lennie

Baroness (Gillian) Merron

Baroness (Debbie) Wilcox of Newport

* attending shadow cabinet