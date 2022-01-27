Paulette Hamilton selected to replace Jack Dromey in Birmingham Erdington

Birmingham councillor Paulette Hamilton has been selected by local members from a shortlist of two as Labour’s candidate in Birmingham Erdington, ahead of a by-election triggered by the death of Jack Dromey.

LabourList sources say Hamilton won the selection contest by 89 votes to 32 against rival Ashley Bertie, a former deputy police and crime commissioner in the West Midlands. Both live in the constituency.

After the result, Hamilton tweeted: “Thank you to the @ErdingtonLabour members for selecting me – I promise to work hard every day of this campaign and with your support look forward to representing Erdington in parliament.

“I will do my best to continue the legacy of @JackDromeyMP’s outstanding work. A huge thanks to @AshleyBertie_ who ran a fantastic positive campaign. [You’re] an excellent colleague with a bright future.”