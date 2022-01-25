Angela Rayner used a speech in parliament today – after a police investigation into Downing Street parties was announced – to ask when Conservatives would catch up with voters who have “made up their minds about the Prime Minister”.

Labour’s deputy leader was granted an urgent question to grill the government on the news that the Metropolitan Police has decided to investigate “a number of events” held in Downing Street and Whitehall during lockdowns.

The minister responding at the despatch box, Paymaster General Michael Ellis, highlighted that commissioner Cressida Dick had said there would not necessarily be fixed penalty notices issued “in every instance and to every person involved”.

“The fact that the police are investigating the matter does not draw any conclusions,” Ellis said. “She wants to jump to conclusions,” he added, referring to Rayner’s statement that “potential criminality has been found in Downing Street”.

But Dick did specify that, for an investigation to be triggered, there had to be evidence, those involved had to know they were committing an offence, the cases had to risk undermining the law, and there had to be little ambiguity about a reasonable defence.

Tory MPs gathered in the chamber today to defend Boris Johnson, intervening to say their constituents were happy with his leadership, while opposition MPs stood up one after the other to ask for the Prime Minister’s resignation.

After the urgent question, Johnson stood to make a statement on the situation in Ukraine. He said the police investigation would “help to draw a line under matters” and declared that he was “focused 100% on dealing with the people’s priorities”.

It was revealed by ITV News on Monday evening that the Prime Minister had a birthday party in June 2020 during the first lockdown, which saw Carrie Johnson bring down a cake. No 10 said the Prime Minister only stayed for ten minutes.

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson today said: “This was a brief moment, the PM was there for less than ten minutes. It was in between the PM returning from a visit and before he started another meeting. It was on the edges of a work event.”

Asked whether Johnson believes it is permissible to break the law for ten minutes, the spokesperson replied: “I’m not going to pass judgement on that.”

Below is the full text of Angela Rayner’s urgent question today.

To ask the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster to make a statement on the status of the investigation into Downing Street parties following the statement from the Commissioner of the Metropolitan police.

Mr. Speaker, thank you for granting this Urgent Question. All too soon, the minister and I find ourselves here once again, rather than dealing with the cost of living crisis impacting families, we’re talking about scandals in Downing Street.

For two months now, cabinet ministers have been working hard to make Sue Gray the most famous woman in Britain. In response to every question asked about the poor conduct, bad behaviour, and rule-breaking culture that this government has overseen, Ministers have repeatedly told us Sue Gray is the answer.

Now there is a police investigation. And the terms of reference for Sue Gray, set by the Prime Minister himself, are clear: “if any evidence emerges of behaviour that is potentially a criminal offence, the matter will be referred to the police”.

So it seems potential criminality has been found in Downing Street. What a truly damning reflection on our nation’s very highest office.

So I ask the minister:

Given this morning’s announcement, when will the Sue Gray report finally be published?

Can he assure the House that the Sue Gray report will be published in full with all accompanying evidence?

Can he clarify for the House what Sue Gray and her team will be doing whilst the police conduct their investigation?

Can the minister confirm whether the decision to delay the publication of the Sue Gray report was made by the Metropolitan Police or the Government?

Given this government’s record on lost phones, missing messages and minutes, can he assure the House that all evidence from the Gray inquiry will be properly held by the Cabinet Office?

Can he clarify if the Chancellor as a resident of Downing Street is cooperating fully with the Gray inquiry and the police investigation, and has been interviewed?

Just weeks ago the Prime Minister told this House, “there was no party”. How does the Paymaster General explain that?

I know across the country people know enough. They have made up their minds about the Prime Minister. When will his party catch up?