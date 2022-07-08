Durham police announces Starmer and Rayner will not face fines over ‘beergate’

Durham Constabulary has announced that Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner will not face fixed-penalty notices in relation to its investigation into whether the pair broke Covid regulations at an event held last April.

In a letter sent to those who were investigated, following the reopening of the investigation earlier this year, Durham Constabulary stated today that there was “no case to answer” as the event fell within the “reasonably necessary work” exemption to Covid rules.

In a statement, Durham Police explained: “It has been concluded that there is no case to answer for a contravention of the regulations, due to the application of an exception, namely reasonably necessary work.

“Accordingly, Durham Constabulary will not be issuing any fixed-penalty notices in respect of the gathering and no further action will be taken.”

Responding to the announcement, the Labour leader said: “I’ve always said no rules were broken when I was in Durham. The police have completed their investigation and agreed: there is no case to answer. For me, this was always a matter of principle. Honesty and integrity matter. You will always get that from me.”

The deputy Labour leader said: “Integrity matters in politics. The contrast with the behaviour of this disgraced Prime Minister couldn’t be clearer.” Starmer is expected to make a statement and take questions this afternoon.

The allegedly lockdown rule-breaking incident took place in the office of Labour MP for the City of Durham Mary Foy on April 30th 2021. In a letter to Foy today, Durham Police confirmed that she also would not be receiving a fixed-penalty notice.

Foy said she was “delighted” with the conclusion and thanked officers for their “professionalism and diligence” throughout the investigation.

But she added: “It is unfortunate that the desire of some Conservative politicians to score political points has led to so much of Durham Police’s time being focused on a matter that was already investigated, especially when their resources are already under significant pressure.”

Starmer announced in May that he would step down as Labour leader if he was found by Durham Police to have breached Covid rules during the incident. Speaking at a press conference, he said: “If the police decide to issue me with a fixed-penalty notice, I would of course do the right thing and step down.”

Starmer stressed that he was “absolutely clear” that no laws were broken and that the rules were followed “at all times”. He added: “I simply had something to eat while working late in the evening.”

Following the press conference, Rayner said: “I’ve always been clear that I was at the event in Durham working in my capacity as deputy leader and that no rules were broken. Eating during a long day’s work was not against the rules.

“We have a Prime Minister who has been found to have broken the rules, lied about it and then been fined. If I were issued with a fine, I would do the decent thing and step down.”

Footage emerged last year of Starmer drinking a beer and eating food with colleagues in Durham while campaigning for the Hartlepool by-election. Labour said Starmer and his team stopped to have some food before returning to work.

Covid rules at the time stated that indoor gatherings were legal if “reasonably necessary” for a campaign. Durham Constabulary investigated the gathering last year when the footage was first made public and decided not to issue a fine to the Labour leader.

This is a breaking story and will continue to be updated.