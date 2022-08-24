Labour accuses Tories of “holding back” children over GCSE regional disparities

Labour’s Stephen Morgan has accused the government of “holding back” children and communities after analysis of past GCSE results revealed large disparities in outcomes in different areas of the country.

The research by the Labour Party found that fewer than four in ten students in Knowsley achieved a pass in English and Maths last year, more than 20 percentage points lower than the national average.

The opposition highlighted that in areas including Trafford, Kingston-upon-Thames and Buckinghamshire, more than seven in ten young people achieved a pass in both subjects in 2021.

Speaking ahead of GCSE results day on Thursday, the shadow schools minister said: “Young people receiving results have worked incredibly hard, but 12 years of Conservative governments has left a legacy of unequal outcomes that are holding back kids and holding back communities.

“As we head into results day, every child should know that they are supported by a government which believes in them and their ability to succeed, but sadly, that’s simply not the case. The Conservatives are failing our children.

“Labour is ambitious for every child. We would end tax breaks for private schools and invest in thousands of new teachers, to give every child the brilliant teaching and school experience they need to achieve and thrive.”

Almost 60% of students in England achieved a pass in English and Maths in 2021. But in Knowsley, the figure was less than 38%. In Blackpool, 43% of pupils passed both subjects, while 45% of students in Sandwell achieved the same feat.

Of the seven local authorities that saw less than 50% of their GSCE students pass both English and Maths, three were located in the North West (Knowsley, Blackpool and Salford) and four were found in the Midlands (Sandwell, Nottingham, Stoke-on-Trent and Leicester).

By contrast, 77% of pupils in Trafford and almost 75% of students in Sutton passed both subjects. Eight local authorities saw more than 70% of pupils achieve this feat – three of which were in London (Barnet, Kingston-upon-Thames and Sutton) and three in the South East (Buckinghamshire, Slough and Wokingham).

Morgan stressed that young people across the country are equally talented but argued that some have been held back by a Conservative government more focused on internal fights than on children’s futures.

Labour analysis of A-Level results last week revealed that the proportion of students receiving A or A* grades had fallen a third quicker in the North East of England than the South East.

Bridget Phillipson said the “inequalities” shown by the regional disparities in A-Level grades “reveal the Conservatives’ continued failure to enable all young people to thrive post-pandemic”.

“Students in the North East are no less capable but after 12 years of Conservative governments they’re seeing their results go backwards compared to their peers across the South of England,” the Shadow Education Secretary added.

The percentage of people achieving A or A* grades in the North East stood at 39.2% in 2021. The region saw the largest fall in 2022, with 30.8% receiving A or A* grades this year – a drop of 8.4 percentage points or 21.4%.

In the South East of England, the proportion of students receiving A or A* grade decreased from 47.1% to 39.5% – a fall of 7.6 percentage points or 16.1%.

The Department for Education has been contacted for comment.