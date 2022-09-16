Anti-monarchy protests lawful but “disrespectful”, Khan declares

Sadiq Khan has declared that anti-monarchy protests following the Queen’s death though lawful are “disrespectful” and that some of those involved are not “enhancing the cause of republicanism”.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning, the mayor of London stressed that the right to protest and free speech are “cornerstones of our democracy”, adding: “It’s not a criminal offence to be disrespectful or to campaign in bad taste. The police understand that.”

Khan declared: “What I say though to those thinking about protesting this. You’re not enhancing the cause of republicanism by protesting the way that some are thinking about doing.”

“What I’ve seen over the last few days, speaking to and listening to not just Londoners but those from across the country coming to London to pay their respects to her majesty, is an outpouring of grief, sorrow and affection. So yes, it is lawful. But I think it’s disrespectful,” he told listeners.

A 22-year-old was charged with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh after being arrested on Monday. Police were seen pulling a man from the crowd after he allegedly suggested that Prince Andrew was a “sick old man”.

Another protester, a 22-year-old woman who held up a poster saying “fuck imperialism, abolish monarchy”, was arrested in Edinburgh during the accession proclamation for the new King and charged with a breach of the peace.

Another anti-monarchy protester was led away by police after holding up a placard saying “not my King” while King Charles addressed parliament. A man was arrested in Oxford and then later de-arrested after shouting “who elected him?” at a public event proclaiming Charles III as King.

Barrister Paul Powlesland alleges that he was threatened with arrest for holding up a blank sign outside parliament. He claims that he was told by a police officer that he risked arrest if he wrote “not my King” on the paper.

Asked this morning whether due process had been followed in the suspension of the police officer who shot Chris Kaba, Khan said he had been “reassured” that it had been by both the Metropolitan Police Service and the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The unarmed 24-year-old was shot dead by police in Streatham Hill last week. The Met police officer who fired the shot has since been suspended from frontline duties.

Khan said: “What I’d say to those concerned, whether they’re members of the public, whether they are Chris Kaba’s family and friends or whether they are the police officers… is we must allow the IOPC to follow the evidence and to undertake a thorough comprehensive investigation.”

On concerns about the potential for the officer’s suspension to influence the investigation, Khan said: “Think about the impact on public confidence in relation to a police officer under investigation for a homicide offence is still serving and the impact that has on how members of the public treat armed officers.”

The Labour mayor said armed officers do a “really difficult job” and often have to make “split-second decisions”, adding: “It’s really important they have the public’s confidence.”

“I support when an officer’s being investigated for a homicide matter for that officer to be suspended. And it enhances public confidence, which is crucial when you police by consent,” he said.