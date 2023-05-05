Lancashire local election gains: Labour take South Ribble, West Lancashire and Blackpool

Labour’s local election campaign has had another boost after it gained a three councils in Lancashires on Friday afternoon, taking Blackpool, South Ribble and West Lancashire from no overall control.

Labour gained five seats for a total of 28 councillors on Blackpool council, taking it from no overall control into Labour hands. The Conservatives lost one seat to take a total of 14, while the Independents lost all four of their seats.

The north west seaside town is currently represented by two Conservative MPs, both of whom won their seats from Labour in 2019.

In South Ribble, where all 50 seats were up for election, Labour gained seven councillors and took their total to 29. Meanwhile in West Lancashire, Labour saw yet another win, taking back the key target after losing it to no overall control in 2021. Labour won 26 seats or 54% of vote, to the Conservatives’ 32%.