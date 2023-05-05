Local election updates: Labour councils won, held and lost

Labour is hoping to come out of this year’s local elections having seized a string of councils in areas it is targeting ahead of the next general election.

National executive committee member Luke Akehurst argued in his pre-elections analysis for LabourList that any net gain in the number of councils held “would be welcome”, but that getting back above 100 Labour-majority councils would have “significant symbolism”.

In 2019 – when many of this year’s seats were last contested – Labour won or retained control of 60 councils, taking the total number under its control to 91.

The party gained eight councils – four from the Tories and four that were previously in no overall control – and lost 18 councils – two to the Conservatives, 15 to no overall control and one to the Ashfield Independents.

One party source played down the idea the net number of councils gained or lost nationally was key however, because of the party’s focus on target seats.

Here’s our rolling list of councils gained, held and lost by Labour at the 2023 local elections…

Councils gained

Plymouth

Stoke

Councils lost

None yet

Councils held

Chorley

Coventry

Exeter

Halton

Ipswich

Lincoln

Newcastle-upon-Tyne

Reading

Salford

Sandwell

Sefton

South Tyneside

Stevenage

Sunderland

Other notable results

Hartlepool – Replaced Tories as largest party

Tamworth – Tories lost overall control after Labour gains

North West Leicestershire – Tories lost overall control after Labour gains

