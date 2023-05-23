Wirral West MP Margaret Greenwood to stand down at the next election

Margaret Greenwood has announced that she will stand down as as MP at the next election.

Greenwood has been the Labour MP for Wirral West since 2015, when she defeated Tory cabinet minister Esther McVey by 417 votes. She held the seat in 2017 and 2019.

The story was first reported on the Birkenhead News website, but two party sources also told LabourList they believed it was correct.

A former teacher, Greenwood served as Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions under Jeremy Corbyn between 2018 and 2020.

Greenwood told Birkenhead News: “After a great deal of thought, I have decided that I will not put myself forward to stand to be a Member of Parliament at the next general election.

“It has been a great honour and a privilege to serve the people of Wirral West as their Member of Parliament since May 2015. I am grateful for all the support that I have received, both from the local community and from Labour Party members.

“I will continue to work on behalf of Wirral West residents up until the next general election.”

News of Greenwood’s decision comes only a day after a selection battle appeared to be on the horizon in the neighbouring seat of Birkenhead, where Wirral South MP Alison McGovern yesterday announced that she would seek to stand at the next election.

The Wirral peninsula in north-west England is undergoing boundary changes, reducing it from four seats to three, including the abolition of Wirral South.

McGovern, a former chair of the Labour moderate campaign group Progress, will face off against the sitting Birkenhead MP Mick Whitley, who is a member of the Socialist Campaign Group.

The timing of Greenwood’s announcement raises questions as to whether she and her allies have an eye on the selection contests in her area.

One of the two MPs contesting the new Birkenhead seat could potentially seek to replace Greenwood as the candidate in Wirral West, either as an alternative to contesting Birkenhead or if they lose the race.

Margaret Greenwood’s office was approached for comment.