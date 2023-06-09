Frontbencher Bambos Charalambous has party whip suspended after complaint

Shadow minister Bambos Charalambous has had the Labour Party whip suspended and is under investigation after a complaint about his conduct.

The shadow minister for the Middle East and North Africa said in a tweet this afternoon “there is an allegation that requires investigation by the Labour Party”, adding: “It is right and proper that process is allowed to take place. I will cooperate fully and play my full part. It is not appropriate to say anything further at this time.”

It is understood that a formal complaint was made to Labour’s independent complaints process, resulting in Charalambous being administratively suspended from the party – automatically suspending the whip in parliament.

The MP for Enfield Southgate will now sit as an independent and has stood down from his role on Labour’s frontbench. Labour is not commenting on the suspension of the whip or the investigation.

The suspension of the whip from Charalambous – first reported by the Guardian – swells the ranks of MPs elected to represent Labour but currently sitting as independents.

It follows the whip being removed last week from backbench MP Geraint Davies after Politico reported multiple accusations of inappropriate sexual behaviour by the Swansea West MP towards women working in politics. Davies said he did not “recognise” the allegations.