‘Labour must speak up for WASPI women – or many more will die awaiting justice’

The Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaign has always had a pragmatic and collaborative approach to securing fair and fast compensation. As we approach a general election, it’s time for Labour to move from pleasantries to policies before time runs out for WASPI women.

Labour members are well aware of the plight of these women. Indeed, many of them are part of the 3.6 million women affected by increases to their state pension age that occurred without their knowledge. WASPI’s simple ask is for one-off compensation for the injustices we’ve faced. We’ve never called for all our money back, nor for the state pension age to return to 60. We’re pragmatic in our aims and focused on cross-party working to ensure every 1950s-born woman can retire in dignity after paying in all their lives.

Both main parties persistently seem to neglect WASPI women

The state pension age changes from 60 to 66 for women were first legislated in 1995. Yet the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) failed to notify affected women in time for them to alter retirement plans, plunging many into financial crisis. In 2018, the parliamentary ombudsman opened an investigation into the handling of this law change and found clear maladministration in the way the DWP failed to communicate the changes.

However, their investigation has been devastatingly slow to conclude, with the final report not due to be published until later this year. This delay has had desperate consequences for WASPI women, and with more than 225,000 women dying since the investigation began, it’s vital Labour step up before more lose their lives.

At first glance, with overwhelming support from Labour MPs across the country in their constituency surgeries and on social media, you’d be forgiven for thinking there’s consensus across the party for compensation. However, policies speak louder than pleasantries.

Our feelings are those of sadness, not anger, as those whose job it is to engage on this issue quite simply haven’t, meaning the feeling amongst affected women and their families is one of abandonment. Without action, the risk is this cohort of women see all politicians as the same, since both major parties persistently seem to kick the can down the road.

Warm words from Labour not enough, as other parties go further

Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner have shown warm words for WASPI recently, telling the Mirror that 1950s-born women have suffered “huge injustice” and should never have been put in the position they are in.

However, Labour have yet to take the lead on this issue in terms of policy commitments. Indeed, Starmer has not yet even followed the lead of the Prime Minister, who at least told MPs last month that the government will “respond appropriately” to any recommendations that arise from the parliamentary ombudsman.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats and SNP have been robust in their support, posing a direct threat to Labour’s ambitions at the next election. To win, Labour needs the 3.6 million WASPI women on their side.

It would be well within Labour’s interests to get ahead of this issue now. This cohort of women have a remarkably high voter turnout and are actively looking for a solution to the injustices they’ve faced. Given the highly likely outcome of the parliamentary ombudsman recommending a pay-out for affected women that could run into billions of pounds of public spending, Labour has a chance to act now and get ahead of the curve.

Labour must commit to act or many more will die awaiting justice

Shared working by the Shadow DWP and Treasury teams is central to developing a coordinated plan that works for the taxpayer and for WASPI women. A phased approach to payments over a number of years or prioritising compensation for those who had the shortest notice of the longest delay to receiving their pensions could also help better manage the total bill.

We recognise times have changed since the last Labour leader’s manifesto commitments, but this isn’t a reason for the current leadership to have no position at all. The latest national policy forum document signals action on the mineworkers’ pension scheme and tax treatment of doctors’ pensions, yet no such aspirations exist for 1950s-born women. It’s time Labour took the opportunity to get ahead of the curve and ensure WASPI women like me are included in their plan for government. Otherwise thousands more women pensioners will die awaiting justice.