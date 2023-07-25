NPF weekend: The key issues dividing the party

Divisions were exposed during a crunch two-day meeting of Labour’s policymaking body, but Keir Starmer appeared not to be forced into any major retreats, with the summit endorsing both his programme and fiscal rules, the party said.

Attempts by affiliated unions and the left of the party to secure commitments on issues including workers’ rights and the two-child benefit cap were reportedly seen off at the meeting of Labour’ National Policy Forum (NPF) – with the party stressing the importance of it making “no unfunded spending commitments”.

The long-weekend meeting in Nottingham was the latest stage in the party’s manifesto-building process, bringing together members of the NPF to debate amendments to its draft platform. The amendments were put forward by NPF representatives earlier this year.

Starmer’s speech focused on fiscal discipline and electoral impact of policy

In a speech on the Saturday, Starmer reiterated his focus on fiscal discipline, telling attendees that Labour’s aims “will only be realised with credibility and discipline” and that, because spending commitments “must always be funded”, the party “can’t just keep on piling them up”.

The Labour leader highlighted the economic turmoil caused by Liz Truss’ mini-Budget, noting that the proposed tax cuts were “totally unfunded”. He added: “That’s the lesson I’m afraid: there’s no short-cuts. “Tough choices” is not a soundbite. It’s the day-to-day reality we will face if we win power – clearing up their mess.”

Starmer argued that the party’s loss in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election last week is a reminder that “policy matters” in an election and stressed the importance of the party’s priorities being the “priorities of working people”, not “baggage that shows them we don’t see the country through their eyes”.

The expansion of the ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ), proposed by Labour mayor of London Sadiq Khan, is widely seen as a factor in the party’s loss in the outer London seat. Starmer said on Friday Khan should “reflect” on the impact of extending the zone – which sees drivers of more polluting vehicles charged – into Uxbridge.

Starmer appeared to criticise Khan during his speech to the NPF and warn against more radical policies, telling attendees: “We are doing something very wrong if policies put forward by the Labour Party end up on each and every Tory leaflet.”

Tensions exposed over workers’ rights, free school meals and other issues

There were reports of tensions emerging at the closed-door meeting between the party leadership and affiliated unions over several issues, including the introduction of a £15 minimum wage, the expansion of free school meals provision and the two-child benefit cap.

A source told the New Statesman’s Rachel Wearmouth on Saturday that no compromise had been found on abolishing all age-related pay bands. Labour has committed to axing lower pay brackets for workers aged 18 to 22 but not for those under the age of 18.

The BBC’s Iain Watson reported on Sunday that it was understood that the attempt to equalise the minimum wage for under-18s had been “seen off”, though he said there is a “commitment to increased enforcement”.

Wearmouth also heard that “no ground was given” on an amendment on backing a £15 national living wage and measures to address low weekly wages, put forward by UNISON general secretary Christina McAnea, and that equal pay for women – an issue on which the GMB has been campaigning – had also been a ‘sticking point‘.

Watson reported that there had been demands from “usually loyal unions and some leadership supporters” for spending pledges on free school meals and on lifting the benefits cap but that the proposals had not made it in to Labour’s programme.

There were suggestions that Unite and the GMB had walked out of the NPF on Saturday following talks on workers’ rights, but a source disputed the claims, telling LabourList that the reports “turned out to be a result of a misunderstanding”.

Policies championed by the left of the party reportedly saw limited success at the meeting. Wearmouth heard on Sunday that proposals put forward by the left including reversing the academisation of schools and repealing the police and crime bill in full had both fallen.

Watson also reported that attempts by the left to get a commitment to reverse Sure Start cuts had been “seen off”, with alternative wording agreed stating Labour is “proud” of its Sure Start programme, stressing the importance of early-years education and committing a Labour government to “remove barriers” for councils that want to expand nurseries.

Momentum claimed other amendments rejected over the two days covered topics including rent controls, ending NHS outsourcing, abolishing tuition fees and public ownership of water.

Starmer’s platform approved but criticised by Unite and the left

The meeting concluded by endorsing Starmer’s programme and the fiscal rules set out by the Labour leader and his Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, according to a party spokesperson.

The spokesperson said: “This is a serious, credible and ambitious policy programme that lays the groundwork for an election-winning manifesto and a mission-driven Labour government that will build a better Britain. There are no unfunded spending commitments in the document.

“This weekend is another proof point that shows that Keir Starmer has changed the Labour Party and is ready to change the country in government built on the rock of economic responsibility and strong fiscal rules.”

One source separately said the meeting went “relatively well and smoothly” and claimed that the document was “voted through with overwhelming consensus” at the final plenary session.

But there were multiple reports that Unite boycotted the final plenary. The union – Labour’s largest union funder – said it was unable to back the final document in full in a statement on Sunday “as it clearly crossed the union’s red lines”, including around collective bargaining, workers’ access to unions and zero-hours contracts.

The union argued that the process in Nottingham was “chaotic” and claimed there had been an “attempt to push through changes to the policy document without first sharing them with conference participants”, including Unite.

“As the general election draws nearer, Keir Starmer has to prove Labour will deliver for workers, and we need clear policies on this,” the union’s statement continued.

A Momentum spokesperson described the weekend as a “missed opportunity for the Labour Party to lay out real solutions to the Tories’ broken Britain”, claiming that the “leadership’s fiscal conservatism put paid to any hope for the bold, transformative policies we need”.

They added: “Worse, Starmer’s steadfast refusal to commit to scrap heinous Tory policies like the two-child cap and anti-protest laws means that an undemocratic and unequal status quo risks being left in place under a Labour government. Britain deserves better.”

The left-wing campaign group tweeted a graphic following the meeting, attacking the party’s line on “unfunded” policies, with estimates of the revenue that could be raised from different measures including equalising tax rates on capital and income and ending inheritance tax loopholes.

Other affiliated unions more positive about final document

But some unions were publicly more positive about the meeting. A GMB spokesperson said the union’s participation in the process had “delivered significant advances for working people”, adding: “Labour now has a policy programme that would make a real difference for workers and industries they work in.”

The spokesperson said the union had secured “historic commitments” to strengthening equal pay rights, having shipbuilding contracts that do more to support skills and defence communities and new rights that will strengthen its members’ ability to organise.

It said Labour had also accepted the union’s amendment on reinstating the School Support Staff Negotiating Body, which it said meant “finally delivering recognition and better treatment for our members in schools”.

Usdaw general secretary Paddy Lillis described the weekend as “productive”, tweeting: “Lots of important discussions and decisions to improve the lives of Usdaw members and working people.”

Musicians’ Union general secretary Naomi Pohl said, though it is a “difficult process at times” and “tough choices were made”, she was “really proud of the resulting policy”, adding: “A Labour government will improve the lives of our members [and] all working people.”

Still a way to go in the manifesto-building process

According to the Guardian, the final document will now be collated, proof-read and published before party conference in October, when it will be voted on by delegates.

Points of tension exposed at the NPF meeting could reemerge at the gathering in Liverpool later this year as unions and others seek to influence the party’s policy direction.

Last year’s conference passed several motions on policies not backed by the leadership, including introducing proportional representation for general elections, nationalising Royal Mail and reversing all privatisation in the NHS. But the party is not bound by policy passed at its annual conference – even if motions are passed unanimously.

Once voted on at conference, the NPF document will then inform the party programme, from which the party’s next manifesto is drawn before being signed off at the ‘Clause V’ meeting – which takes its name from the fifth clause of the Labour Party rulebook.

The Clause V meeting will bring together members of Labour’s national executive committee, the shadow cabinet, the Parliamentary Committee of the Parliamentary Labour Party, the leaders of the Scottish and Welsh Labour Parties, the chair and three vice-chairs of the NPF and 11 trade union representatives.

According to the party rulebook, the meeting will “decide which items from the party programme shall be included in the manifesto” and also “define the attitude of the party to the principal issues raised by the election which are not covered by the manifesto”.