TUC Congress: Ukraine solidarity motion secures union backing

A motion calling for the Trades Union Congress to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and demand more UK support has passed at the TUC’s annual congress in Liverpool.

The motion was put forward by the GMB union, with backing from the train driver’s union ASLEF and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).

It calls on the TUC to “send solidarity to all Ukrainian trade unionists who are fighting for workers’ rights and against imperialism every day”,”engage with Ukrainian trade unions from both trade union centres, and a wide range of union members and ideas” and “stand with Ukrainian people in the UK and support them in whatever means available until they can safely return home”.

The motion supports “immediate withdrawal of Russian forces from all Ukrainian territories occupied since 2014”, and “the continuation and increasing of moral, material, and military aid from the UK to Ukraine”.

GMB general secretary Gary Smith, writing in LabourList last week, said he believed “that the conference should carry the strongest possible statement, in line with the calls of our Ukrainian trade union sisters and brothers.”