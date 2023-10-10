Pro-Starmer candidates resoundingly beat left-wing slate in CAC elections

Candidates backed by pro-Keir Starmer group Labour to Win have resoundingly beaten candidates on the left-wing slate in elections to Labour’s conference arrangements committee.

Alice Perry and Phil Wilson were elected to the two Constituency Labour Party (CLP) representative positions on the key internal committee, which is responsible for running Labour’s annual conference. They will serve a two-year term.

Perry and Wilson received 239,998 and 210,608 votes respectively from delegates at this year’s conference, ahead of Jean Crocker and Chris Saltmarsh – backed by campaign group Momentum and other organisations within the Centre-Left Grassroots Alliance (CLGA) – who received 75,267 and 60,581 votes respectively.

Perry – whose candidacy was also endorsed by soft left group Open Labour – is the former chair of Labour’s ruling national executive committee (NEC) and a former councillor. Wilson served as MP for Sedgefield from 2007 to 2019.

Their election represents a notable victory for Starmer, as the two CLP rep positions on the CAC have been held by Seema Chandwani and Billy Hayes since 2017, whose candidacy was backed by Momentum and other left-wing groups.

The CLP positions on the CAC were previously elected by a one-member-one-vote ballot, but the NEC decided last year to return to the election of the posts by conference delegates.

Other internal elections have also been taking place during Labour’s annual conference and preceding women’s conference.

According to Labour to Win, its candidates won all six of the positions in the CLP section on the party’s national women’s committee, with Sagal Abdi-Wali, Amina Ali, Alison Gray, Caroline Price, Kathryn Salt and Lucy Smith elected by women’s conference delegates over the weekend.

Current NEC vice-chair James Asser was re-elected to serve a fifth term on the party’s ruling body, winning election as the NEC’s socialist society representative with 22,768 votes from socialist society delegations, ahead of Rathi Guhadasan on 1,829.

Voting has now closed in the ballot for candidates to fill the five CLP representative positions on the party’s national constitutional committee (NCC), which oversees the disciplinary process within the party. Voting by CLP delegations took place between 9am and 2pm today.

Momentum and the other CLGA organisations are backing Jabran Hussain, Dave Levy, Marion Roberts, Harry Stratton and Annabelle Harle, while Labour to Win has endorsed Hugh Goulbourne, Sem Moema, Sue Pugh, Sioned-Mair Richards and Brahmpreet Kaur.

The last time seats on the NCC were contested back in 2021, Labour to Win gained two seats in the CLP section, reducing the number of Momentum-backed reps on the body. The four CLP rep positions up for grabs that year were evenly split between the two factional groups.