Labour NEC elections: Centre-Left Grassroots Alliance unveils slate

The Centre-Left Grassroots Alliance is backing four candidates in this year’s elections to Labour’s national executive committee, all four of whom are sitting members of the party’s governing body.

The CLGA – an umbrella group of organisations on the left of the party – is supporting the same four candidates in the Constituency Labour Party (CLP) rep section that it backed in the last set of elections to the NEC in 2022: Jess Barnard, Gemma Bolton, Yasmine Dar and Mish Rahman.

The Campaign for Labour Party Democracy said on Monday it was supporting the four CLGA-backed candidates. The group said it was also recommending the nomination of sitting NEC member Ann Black “to maximise the support for party democracy on the NEC”.

Black – a long-serving member of the party’s ruling body – announced that she was restanding over the weekend.

The elections will be seen on the left as a chance to hold on to some influence amid a wider retreat in recent years, and likewise an opportunity for the party leadership to cement its grip by displacing the CLGA-backed representatives.

The 2022 elections saw candidates backed by the pro-Keir Starmer group Labour to Win increase their representation in the NEC’s CLP section to four, as well as gaining the youth rep position and retaining the BAME rep and Welsh rep positions.

Labour to Win announced its slates for this year’s internal elections last week, revealing many of its candidates for the NEC, national policy forum and national constitutional committee.

Open Labour co-chair Tessa Milligan told LabourList last week that the soft left group would be balloting its members “soon” on its endorsements for the elections.