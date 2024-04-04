YouGov MRP poll: Seats with most marginal races for Labour revealed

A string of seats last won by Labour under former Prime Minister Tony Blair are expected to be among the most marginal Labour gains at the next general election, according to the latest polling from YouGov.

The pollster’s MRP poll and analysis suggests Labour would win 403 seats when voters if a general election were held tomorrow, with the Conservatives tumbling to just 155.

Should such a result be replicated at an election, it would give the Conservatives their worst defeat since 1906.

Labour, with their third best haul of seats in the House of Commons after 1997 and 2001, would have a majority of 154, gaining more than 200 seats versus the 2019 election.

According to the poll, the most marginal battlegrounds of the election include a string of seats that last elected Labour in 2005 under Tony Blair.

These include Gravesham, Finchley and Golders Green, Redditch, Forest of Dean and Cannock Chase.

However, traditionally Conservative seats are also among those expected to fall to Labour come election day.

Cities of London and Westminster, the new Penrith and Solway constituency, Chelsea and Fulham, Hexham, Broxbourne and Worthing West – currently the seat of Father of the House Sir Peter Bottomley – are all forecast to be Labour gains by the MRP poll.

In Scotland, the SNP is forecast to lose a number of seats to Labour by a narrow margin, including Livingston, Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch, East Renfrewshire and Glenrothes and Mid Fife.

Our analysis suggests Scotland has the second highest proportion of projected gains with margins of less than 5%.

Around a third of seats predicted to turn red in Scotland, the East of England and the South East have a margin of predicted victory, even on strong current Labour pollling, of less than 5%.

Full list of forecast Labour gains by margin