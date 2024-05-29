Diane Abbott says she’s been barred from standing despite regaining whip

Diane Abbott says she has been barred from standing as a Labour MP at the next election, despite having the whip restored on Tuessday night.

Labour faces heavy pressure to allow the first Black woman elected to parliament to re-stand however in her Hackney North and Stoke Newington constituency, with a rally due to be held at Hackney Town Hall on Wednesday night.

The news comes after a long suspension and on the eve of the general election.

The party declined to respond when asked if she would be allowed to stand for Labour. The Times reported party sources suggesting Labour will bar her from standing, however, and Abbott said it was true, prompting a wave of fresh criticism over the party’s handling of the case.

It follows another claim yesterday morning that the investigation that prompted her suspension had been wrapped up months ago, though Labour has also not responded to that allegation.

“I do feel there some people around Keir, not Keir himself, who maybe have watched a little too much Scandal […] or the West Wing and think that’s how politics is done” Labour MP Dawn Butler speaks to @vicderbyshire about Labour’s treatment of Diane Abbott#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/teRN0Sj3EY — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) May 28, 2024

John McTernan, a former adviser to Tony Blair often supportive of Keir Starmer, said the briefing suggesting the first black female MP would not be able to restand was “disgraceful”.

Jess Barnard, a national executive committee member on the left of the party, called the situation a “farce”. Mirror associate editor Kevin Maguire said he hoped she could stand again.

Neal Lawson, director of cross-party campaign group Compass , said of reports she could be barred: “Even for those who don’t share her politics, it’s sad to see that the Labour’s so-called broad church is now so narrow it no longer has space for a figure like Diane Abbott.

“Meanwhile, it appears to have no qualms about welcoming in former Tories like Natalie Elphicke who clearly don’t share its values.”

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting faced questions about whether the party had “stitched her up” on the BBC’s Today programme.

He said it was a decision for Labour’s national executive committee, and declined to say if he wanted her to remain as an MP.

But he added: “Keir Starmer when he talked about improving standards in the Labour party, he really meant it. I don’t know the specific factors that apply in Diane Abbott’s case. I was pleased actually that her suspension was lifted and the whip was restored.”

Pressed on the suggestion the investigation wrapped up months ago and why Labour figures had not disclosed this in recent broadcast interviews, he said he would not rely on “hearsay”.

What did Diane Abbott do to be suspended?

Abbott had the party whip suspended in April last year for suggesting in a letter to The Observer that Irish people, Jewish people and Travellers “are not all their lives subject to racism” as Black people are.

Abbott apologised and said she wished to “wholly and unreservedly withdraw” her remarks, which caused a significant backlash. A party spokesperson called the remarks “deeply offensive”.

But Abbott previously told LabourList that she suspected the party of using the disciplinary process to “bar me from standing at the next election”, despite her being selected by local members.

“I wrote in September that my suspension was a factional manoeuvre aimed at silencing a Black woman on the left, a critic of the line of the current leadership. Nothing has substantially changed since.”

