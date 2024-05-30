Labour selections in retirement, suspension and target seats: See filled and unfilled seats in our election tracker

Labour’s selection of parliamentary candidates has rapidly picked up pace since Rishi Sunak announced that the general election will take place on July 4th.

Several leading allies of Keir Starmer are among those to have been selected this week, but a number of safe, target and suspended-MP seats are yet to have their Labour candidate confirmed.

Some nine retirement seats still need to be filled, after a flurry of Labour MPs announced that they would be standing down after the general election was called last week.

Two seats need a new Labour candidate following the suspension of the sitting MP, one new seat needs a candidate, and three more non-Labour-held seats have either never had a candidate or seen theirs stand down or (in the case of Faiza Shaheen) deselected.

Here is our rolling list of the candidates selected, which will be updated with new announcements as we get them:

Remaining retirement seats

Birmingham Selly Oak (West Midlands). Steve McCabe →

(West Midlands). Steve McCabe → Cardiff West (Wales). Kevin Brennan →

(Wales). Kevin Brennan → Ealing Southall (London). Virendra Sharma →

(London). Virendra Sharma → Gateshead Central and Whickham , formerly Gateshead (North East). Ian Mearns →

, formerly Gateshead (North East). Ian Mearns → Halifax (Yorkshire and The Humber). Holly Lynch →

(Yorkshire and The Humber). Holly Lynch → Leyton and Wanstead (London). John Cryer → Calvin Bailey.

(London). John Cryer → Calvin Bailey. Makerfield (North West). Yvonne Fovargue → Josh Simons.

(North West). Yvonne Fovargue → Josh Simons. North Durham (North East). Kevan Jones → Luke Akehurst.

(North East). Kevan Jones → Luke Akehurst. Queens Park and Maida Vale , formerly Westminster North (London). Karen Buck → Georgia Gould.

, formerly Westminster North (London). Karen Buck → Georgia Gould. Smethwick , formerly Warley (West Midlands). John Spellar →

, formerly Warley (West Midlands). John Spellar → Sunderland Central (North East). Julie Elliott →

(North East). Julie Elliott → West Ham and Beckton , formerly West Ham (London). Lyn Brown →

, formerly West Ham (London). Lyn Brown → Worsley and Eccles, formerly Worsley and Eccles South (North West). Barbara Keeley →

Suspensions

Brighton Kemptown (South East). Lloyd Russell-Moyle →

(South East). Lloyd Russell-Moyle → Swansea West (Wales). Geraint Davies →

New seats

Stratford and Bow (London) →

Target seats

Read more of our 2024 general election coverage here.

If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this or any other topic involving Labour or about the election, on record or strictly anonymously, contact us at [email protected].

Sign up to LabourList’s morning email for a briefing everything Labour, every weekday morning.

If you can help sustain our work too through a monthly donation, become one of our supporters here.

And if you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].