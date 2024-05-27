2024 general election retirement seats: Five more Labour MPs stand down

Five more Labour MPs have announced they are standing down at the general election, sparking fresh selection choices for party officials.

It came on the same day the party closed applications to stand in 13 other seats.

Labour’s website states any seats becoming vacant between the application window ending and the close of official electoral nominations “will be selected from applications submitted before the deadline”.

The MPs standing down, and the constituencies now set to see new centrally and swiftly appointed candidates are as follows, including MPs’ statements posted on X:

Worsley and Eccles: Barbara Keeley

Keeley was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019, and cited health reasons in her statement for her “very difficult decision”.

A personal update from me: pic.twitter.com/sixGRslb4q — Barbara Keeley 💙 🇺🇦 (@KeeleyMP) May 27, 2024

Smethwick: John Spellar

John Spellar said his three decades as Warley MP had been an “honour”. The constituency has been redrawn and renamed Smethwick.

I informed the Labour Party I do not intend to contest the GE. It has been an honour & pleasure to have worked for the great people of Smethwick & Oldbury for over 30 years, and also as a Govt Minister. I look forward to continuing to play an active role in the Labour Movement — John Spellar (@spellar) May 27, 2024

Cardiff West: Kevin Brennan

Brennan also cited health factors in his decision to stand down after surgery for prostate cancer.

I’m announcing my decision to stand down as Cardiff West MP after 23 years – thank you to local Labour members and constituents for your friendship and support pic.twitter.com/7hLQslViD1 — Kevin Brennan MP (@KevinBrennanMP) May 27, 2024

Leyton and Wanstead: John Cryer

Cryer said his “extremely difficult decision” reflected having two young children he felt he should spend more time with.

A Statement from me about Standing in this General Election. pic.twitter.com/PjJrld19g3 — John Cryer (@JohnCryerMP) May 27, 2024

Ealing Southall: Virendra Sharma

Sharma said the “time has come for another chapter”.

It has been the pleasure of a lifetime to represent Ealing Southall, but the time has come to step back from the Commons. I have every confidence we will see @Keir_Starmer and @UKLabour in power very soon. I have written to local members letting them know my decision. pic.twitter.com/553ozx4fVX — Virendra Sharma MP (@VirendraSharma) May 27, 2024

