Home

2024 general election retirement seats: Five more Labour MPs stand down

Tom Belger

Five more Labour MPs have announced they are standing down at the general election, sparking fresh selection choices for party officials.

It came on the same day the party closed applications to stand in 13 other seats.

Labour’s website states any seats becoming vacant between the application window ending and the close of official electoral nominations “will be selected from applications submitted before the deadline”.

The MPs standing down, and the constituencies now set to see new centrally and swiftly appointed candidates are as follows, including MPs’ statements posted on X:

Worsley and Eccles: Barbara Keeley

Keeley was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019, and cited health reasons in her statement for her “very difficult decision”.

Smethwick: John Spellar

John Spellar said his three decades as Warley MP had been an “honour”. The constituency has been redrawn and renamed Smethwick.

Cardiff West: Kevin Brennan

Brennan also cited health factors in his decision to stand down after surgery for prostate cancer.

Leyton and Wanstead: John Cryer

Cryer said his “extremely difficult decision” reflected having two young children he felt he should spend more time with.

Ealing Southall: Virendra Sharma

Sharma said the “time has come for another chapter”.

Read more of our 2024 general election coverage here.

If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this or any other topic involving Labour or about the election, on record or strictly anonymously, contact us at [email protected]

Sign up to LabourList’s morning email for a briefing everything Labour, every weekday morning. 

If you can help sustain our work too through a monthly donation, become one of our supporters here.

And if you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].

Tags: Conservatives / retirement seats / UK Labour Party / general election 2024 / 2024 general election / Rishi Sunak / UK politics / Keir Starmer / Polls / Politics / Parliament / Resignation / Rachel Reeves / Selections / Labour / General Election / MPs / Retirement / Elections / Labour Party /
Subscribe to our daily email

More from LabourList

DONATE HERE

We provide our content free, but providing daily Labour news, comment and analysis costs money. Small monthly donations from readers like you keep us going. To those already donating: thank you.

If you can afford it, can you join our supporters giving £10 a month?

And if you’re not already reading the best daily round-up of Labour news, analysis and comment…

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY EMAIL