UK general election poll tracker: Daily roundup on how polls look for Labour

Keep up to date with the news on what the latest opinion polls say on the state of the parties, via our new 2024 UK general election polling tracker below.
We will be publishing the results of the main UK pollsters as they come out daily during the election campaign – bookmark this page and keep checking back here to stay updated on how Labour, the Conservatives and other parties are doing.
Deltapoll (23-25 May)
Labour leads by 22 points
- Labour: 45%
- Conservatives: 23%
- Reform UK: 10%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
1,517 respondents
Opinium (23-24 May)
Labour leads by 14 points
- Labour: 41%
- Conservatives: 27%
- Reform UK: 10%
- Lib Dems: 10%
- Green: 7%
- SNP: 2%
- Others: 1%
1,464 respondents
YouGov (23-24 May)
Labour leads by 22 points
- Labour: 44%
- Conservatives: 22%
- Reform UK: 14%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 2%
- Others: 1%
2,072 respondents
WeThink (23-24 May)
Labour leads by 25 points
- Labour: 47%
- Conservatives: 22%
- Reform UK: 12%
- Lib Dems: 8%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 3%
- Others: 2%
1,242 respondents
Techne (22-23 May)
Labour leads by 26 points
- Labour: 45%
- Conservatives: 19%
- Reform UK: 14%
- Lib Dems: 12%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 2%
- Others: 3%
1,643 respondents
More in Common (22-23 May)
Labour leads by 17 points
- Labour: 44%
- Conservatives: 27%
- Reform UK: 10%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Others: 1%
2,008 respondents
