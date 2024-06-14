‘Labour manifesto shows a new centrism – with the state key to driving growth’

If Labour’s manifesto for the 2024 General Election reads more like a strategic plan for Britain than a political sales brochure, that’s because it is. Labour has used its poll lead well to resist the temptation to pack its manifesto with gimmicks and giveaways, instead setting out a serious programme for the country.

The goal of the programme is achieving Labour’s five national missions; the means to get there is stronger economic growth. The first chapter is devoted to wealth creation, and sets out a distinct departure from the economic philosophy we have been used to under the Conservatives.

Gone is the failed old orthodoxy of leaving the vital task of generating widespread prosperity to the market. In comes the new centrism of a dynamic and strategic state that partners with the private sector to drive stronger, more sustainable economic growth across the country.

Just because there were no big policy surprises on the day the manifesto was launched, does not mean there are no big policies. In fact the manifesto is packed full of major structural reforms to the UK economy.

‘Starmer is not ducking the challenge’

The word ‘change’ was plastered all across the manifesto launch venue. ‘Change’ is the title of the document, representing the emotion in voters Labour is hoping to connect with after 14 years of the Conservatives. And the manifesto content reveals that ‘change’ is the promise Labour is making.

The party has been careful to reassure voters that that security comes first, emphasising the strong foundations of national security, secure borders, and economic stability. But it is a mistake to assume that Labour’s reassurances of the safety of the nation’s defence and finances means no change.

Labour’s plans for a new National Wealth Fund to attract £3 of private investment for every £1 public investment; the new Industrial Strategy Council; modernising employment rights; reforming planning; creating GB Energy; transforming further education into new Technical Excellence Colleges; greater devolution with a new Council for the Nations and Regions.

That is an ambitious programme by anyone’s measure. And that is before we have got onto the parlous state of public services and the lack of headroom to provide immediate relief to deal with NHS waiting lists. Say what you will about Keir Starmer, he’s not ducking the challenge to come up with a turnaround plan for Britain.

READ MORE: What are Labour’s NHS and health policies?

Lessons learnt from overseas

The Labour team has clearly learned from centre-left governments around the world, particularly the Biden administration in the US, who are using the might of the state to propel their nations’ economic performance.

They have learned too that they will need to get structural changes made, like planning reform, before investment comes on-stream, which is one of the takeaways from the Biden package of government measures. But the Biden administration has put in a much larger scale of investment than Labour is proposing. And whilst Labour is presenting a credible plan for stronger economic growth, these structural changes will take time before they yield the kind of returns that could put our public services onto a stronger footing.

‘People desperately want change’

This is not a big tax and spend manifesto by circumstance, and by design. It is reliant on economic growth to fuel our future. The proposed overall spending is modest by modern standards. Which means that additional spending can’t be relied upon to lubricate the changes so clearly set out in the manifesto.

That is going to require a political engagement by a prospective Labour government which has not been seen before. People desperately want change, for themselves, for their communities, and for their country. They understand the financial position an incoming government would find itself in. Starmer’s message of an end to “sticking-plaster politics” has struck a chord.

But when faced with the reality of a long-term plan that can’t give quick fixes to every problem, Labour will need to mobilise the voices and resources available in its early goodwill phase to engage businesses, civil society, trade unions, and citizens to make the missions a shared endeavour. The Labour Metro Mayors, national party leaders in Wales and Scotland, and Labour’s community leaders in local government are important advocates and representatives that need to be part of government as a movement for change.

Labour victory would be ‘mandate for a changed Britain’

Starmer’s intro hits a personal note. He draws on his own childhood to reflect on how Britain has become less certain: “The knowledge that Britain would offer you children a better future gave us hope.” It is that expression of hope, manifested by Labour, that a prospective government must be laser-focused on. The structural reforms and the policies, in the end, even growth itself, are a means to serve the end of giving people back the hope that if they work hard they can get on.

Labour’s manifesto for 2024 is, as it says, a prospectus for change. If it receives the support of the British people at the election next month, it will be a mandate for a changed Britain. Whether it can be achieved will be as much about how Labour govern, as it is about the policy choices in a manifesto.

