‘I used to work for Liz Truss. Here’s why I’m cautiously optimistic about Labour’

In 2019 I voted for the Conservative Party. I wasn’t particularly fond of most of their policies and I was no fan of Boris Johnson but I was frustrated with the endless deadlock in Parliament and was definitely not keen on the prospect of a government led by Jeremy Corbyn.

Also, perhaps quite self-servingly, I had a job offer to work for Liz Truss at the Department for International Trade.

I’m still undecided who I will vote for in this General Election but I am considering voting for the Labour Party for the first time since 2010. I am certainly not 100 per cent sold on many of their policies.

Their failure to set out exactly what their fiscal policies will be has me fearing that they will implement misguided tax changes. I’m also deeply disappointed that they have not pledged to scrap the two child benefit cap which is one of the key drivers of poverty.

However, the country is in need of change. Essential public services are in need of extra funds and the economy would benefit from increased investment in transport infrastructure and energy generation.

What is more, Sir Keir Starmer strikes me as a decent and patriotic man who does not side with our nation’s enemies at every opportunity. As such, I think there are reasons to be optimistic about a Labour government.

Could there be a ‘supermajority’?

Some of my hesitance for voting Labour stems from the fear of a huge Labour majority. There are obvious downsides to a government having a very large majority in Parliament.

While this is a concern and a temptation for me to vote for the Liberal Democrats in order to mitigate against this and temper some of Labour’s excesses, I am more relaxed about the prospect of a large Labour majority than many of my fellow travellers on the centre right.

It is true that a massive majority has its dangers. However, it also has the potential to bring real change as it gives the government the opportunity to push through its agenda.

This is significant as the issue I’ve been most encouraged by from Labour has been its recognition of the problems caused by the country’s planning system and its promise to grant planning permission even if that goes against the wishes of local residents.

Planning reform is needed

The UK’s planning system is far too restrictive. What is more, it is easily gamed by NIMBYs and other rent-seekers which means that it is essentially impossible to build anything.

The country urgently needs to build new homes, transport infrastructure, nuclear power plants, wind turbines, solar farms, offices, labs, and data centres. Our failure to do so has exacerbated the cost of living crisis and is the main contributor to the nation’s sluggish productivity and stagnant economic growth.

Under our current system before planning permission is granted local residents lobby their MP who in turn raise the issue with the government.

Obviously the government has to keep their MPs on side because division is embarrassing for them and alienating backbenchers is fraught with danger as they could potentially vote against the government or even resign the whip, thereby placing the government’s majority in peril.

A large majority means this is no longer an issue. A Labour government could – and should – push planning reform through Parliament.

What is more, it should be prepared to anger its own MPs and voters and even be willing to lose some of them. Liberalising the planning system so that local residents can no longer block developments while changing the rules over issues such as the height of buildings and allowing development on the green belt will be incredibly unpopular.

Labour in government

A Labour government will face opposition from other parties, local residents, lobby groups, and some of their own MPs. It will require spending a lot of political capital and will lose the government a lot of good will from its supporters. However, it is essential that it does this if it is to prevent the country’s terminal decline, end the economic decline that has blighted the country for years, and prevent a second lost decade. It is the most effective way of bringing about growth and improving the prospects of young people.

I may not be 100 per cent sold on the idea of a Labour government. I might still even decide to vote for the Liberal Democrats or simply stay home on polling day.

However, a Labour government with a huge majority has the potential to change this country for the better by reforming the planning system and so I am incredibly relaxed – optimistic even – over the prospect of writing Labour a blank cheque next week.

