Two in five voters think Labour will be more radical in power

New polling data has shown that voters are split on whether Labour would be more radical in power than their campaign suggests.

Data from pollsters Savanta for The Power Test podcast suggests that 39% of voters think the party would be more radical once in office, as opposed to 38% who would continue their perceivably more cautious approach.

However, this view was more common among Conservative voters than Labour voters by 51% to 39%, the pollster found.

READ MORE: Sign up to our must-read daily briefing email on all things Labour

The date further found that “setting up Great British Energy” was the Labour government mission the public was most likely to believe would be achieved in a prospective first term, with a net belief score (the % who said it would ve achieve minus those who say it wouldn’t be) of +16%.

Savanta‘s findings also suggest the high levels of scepticism Labour may face in office. Voters are more likely to believe that a significant Labour victory would be a change for British politics (+18%) than for their lives (net +9%).

But other goals such as halving violent crime (-13%) and securing the highest economic growth in the G7 (-9%) were seen as less likely by respondents.

Savanta said its findings also “suggest the high levels of scepticism Labour may face in office”. Voters are more likely to believe that a significant Labour victory would be a change for British politics (net +18) than for their lives (net +9).

Savanta‘s political research director Chris Hopkins is on the latest episode of The Power Test podcast with Ayesha Hazarika and Sam Freedman, available here.



Read more of our 2024 general election coverage:

Labour wants a new generation of new towns. Can it win in Milton Keynes?

2024 manifesto versus 1997: ‘There are big similarities, but big differences’

‘How can I help Labour this election? The party insider’s guide to campaigning’

Revealed: The battlegrounds attracting most activists as 17,000 sign up

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour or the election – contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].