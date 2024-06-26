Poll reveals the public’s views of 10 shadow cabinet members

New polling data shines a light on public views of 10 senior Labour politicians who could be sitting around the cabinet table within weeks if the party wins the election.

In the past week pollsters JL Partners ran a survey, shared with LabourList, asking adults in Great Britain their thoughts on 10 specific members of Starmer’s 31-strong shadow cabinet.

Respondents were asked whether they had heard of the respective shadow cabinet members – and whether they had positive feelings towards them.

Of the 10, Ed Miliband topped both the popularity and recognition tables, with 18% of all respondents and 31% of current Labour voters saying they felt positively about the Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.

A total of 83% of all respondents and 86% of current Labour voters had heard of the former Labour leader – who led the party during the Tory-Lib Dem coalition years.

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper ranked second on both counts as well, with 16% of all respondents saying they felt positively (to 27% of Labour voters) and name recognition of 64% (and 67% of Labour voters).

Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting were tied for third place on general positivity, although Lammy slightly outperformed Streeting with Labour voters and on recognition in both categories.

Those four were the only ones surveyed with higher-than-10% positivity among all respondents, although lower ratings could reflect most others also being less well-known among respondents.

The other six shadow cabinet members listed in the survey were Jonathan Ashworth, Bridget Phillipson, Shabana Mahmood, Jonathan Reynolds, Pat McFadden and Nick Thomas-Symonds.

Data on Labour leader Keir Starmer and Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves is likely to be released separately later this week.

