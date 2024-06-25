Starmer reveals his favourite TV show and election’s impact on family life

Keir Starmer has revealed his favourite TV show and how the election has impacted on his family life in a TV interview this morning.

Appearing on ITV‘s Good Morning, the Labour leader revealed his teenage son has been studying for his GCSEs, adding that him being out on the road campaigning “was quite helpful” for that, suggesting it meant he could be out of the way.

He said: “Our boy has been doing his GCSEs, and we took the decision at the beginning to try to make the environment as normal for him to get up, go to school, do his exams and come home.”

Nevertheless, he added that he in “ordinary circumstances” he would like to have been around, but noted that “Rishi Sunak called the election when he did.”

Starmer is a father of two, with a son and daughter both in their teens – but has been fiercely protective of their privacy during his time as Labour leader.

In further questions about his personal life, he was also challenged to reveal his favourite TV show to audiences.

The Labour leader said his favourite “at the moment” is the Channel 4 sitcom Friday Night Dinner, adding that his children “love it”.

