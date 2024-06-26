Labour suspends London member arrested in ‘honeytrap’ probe

A Labour Party member has been suspended following the arrest of a man in connection to the Westminster ‘honeytrap’ scandal, LabourList understands.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed today that a man in London has been arrested in connection to “unsolicited messages sent to MPs and others.”

The force told Politico: “The arrest relates to an investigation being carried out by the Met’s Parliamentary Liaison and Investigation Team following reports of unsolicited messages sent to MPs and others.

“The investigation remains ongoing.”

The scandal, reported earlier this year, involved ‘unsolicited messages’ sent to men working in and around Westminster politics.

READ MORE: Sign up to our must-read daily briefing email on all things Labour

Read more of our 2024 general election coverage:

Labour wants a new generation of new towns. Can it win in Milton Keynes?

2024 manifesto versus 1997: ‘There are big similarities, but big differences’

‘How can I help Labour this election? The party insider’s guide to campaigning’

Revealed: The battlegrounds attracting most activists as 17,000 sign up

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour or the election – contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].