Labour vows renters will be better off – but campaigners demand more detail

Labour has vowed to improve conditions for Britain’s renters and promised they will be “better off under Labour”, but faces call from campaigners for more clarity as to its plans.

The party is promising an immediate ban on no-fault evictions, to stop rental bidding wars and to end “massive” up-front payments to give renters greater security if it comes to power.

Pledges to slash fuel poverty, cut energy bills and take on common housing issues like mould, cold and damp also factor into Labour’s plans, being promoted today but unveiled in last week’s manifesto.

READ MORE: New MRP poll gives Labour a big majority – but fewer seats than 1997 and 2001

Deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “Time and time again, the Tories have failed to stand up for renters. From endless delays to no-fault evictions, to failure to sort damp, cold and mouldy homes, the Conservatives are failing working people.

“Labour will call time on a decade of Tory vested interest and put renters first. An affordable, secure private rented sector is vital for economic growth, allowing young people to save for a mortgage with more money in their pockets to spend in the day-to-day economy.

“Our plans will support good landlords but we are calling time on unscrupulous landlords strangling growth.”

READ MORE: Sign up to our must-read daily briefing email on all things Labour

The Renters’ Reform Coalition welcomed many of the announced measures as “important first steps”, but said Labour needed to say more on plans to give renters security.

The campaign group which comprises 20 leading organisations supporting and representing private renters, from major homelessness and housing charities such as Shelter and Crisis, to campaigners Generation Rent and tenant union groups like ACORN.

Campaign manager Tom Darling said: “We welcome the commitments to ‘immediately abolish’ no fault evictions, to end bidding wars and extortionate upfront rents, and new legal protections to tackle damp and mould – all things we have previously called for. These will be important first steps in tackling the crisis in private renting.

“But if this crisis is to be properly tackled we’ll need to see more detail as to how Labour intends to deliver security of tenure for private renters. In particular, how will they prevent backdoors to no-fault evictions through new eviction grounds, and how they plan to tackle evictions through unaffordable rent hikes.

READ MORE: Labour manifesto housing, rent and property policies – at a glance

Read more of our 2024 general election coverage:

Labour wants a new generation of new towns. Can it win in Milton Keynes?

2024 manifesto versus 1997: ‘There are big similarities, but big differences’

‘How can I help Labour this election? The party insider’s guide to campaigning’

Revealed: The battlegrounds attracting most activists as 17,000 sign up

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour or the election – contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].