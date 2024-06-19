Tories mocked for post suggesting China, North Korea and Russia back Starmer

The Conservatives have been lambasted for sharing an attack ad on social media suggesting that the dictators of Russia, China and North Korea would welcome a Labour victory.

The post, shared on X (formerly Twitter) in response to a BBC article, depicts Keir Starmer being keenly observed by Russia’s Vladimir Putin, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and China’s Xi Jinping – along with the caption: “They’re watching.”

But the attack ad has been widely criticised as “disgusting” and “deplorable” by commentators on the platform, with many pointing to Starmer’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at D-Day celebrations to suggest its “ridiculous” nature.

LBC host James O’Brien tweeted: “Lads, you literally put the son of a KGB spy in the House of Lords & refused to investigate Russian interference in U.K. politics. Pack it in, you look ridiculous.”

The Conservatives have attempted to draw national security as a dividing line between them and Labour during the election campaign – despite Labour pledging a hike in defence spending and continuation of Britain’s nuclear deterrent.

War journalist Oz Katerji tweeted: “Disgusting. An utterly abhorrent attack line. I hope the extinction event happens, this is a party that no longer deserves to represent the British electorate.”

The Labour manifesto makes clear that the UK’s support for Ukraine’s resistance to the Russian invasion will remain “steadfast” and that the party is “fully committed” to the AUKUS defence pact with the US and Australia.

The Times’ parliamentary sketch writer Tom Peck joked: “A shame to see the once senior adviser who said “just go home it’s only D-Day” demoted right down to social media duties but it’s probably fair enough.”

The Labour Party was not immediately available for comment.

