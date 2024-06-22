IFS: ‘Sharp cuts’ likely under Labour to justice system and further education

A leading think tank is warning Labour and other major parties are “silent on the inevitability of cuts” in their spending plans, with areas from courts and prisons to further education at risk of significant cutbacks.

A new report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies argues it is hard to meaningfully analyse parties’ spending commitments because they do not set out “department-by-department spending baselines”.

The IFS describes it as “essentially impossible to judge” what the funding presented in the manifestos “means for the actual funding individual public services might receive”.

This means that parties are effectively commit in their manifestos to “overall spending plans that imply sharp real-terms cuts to a range of areas, without spelling out where those cuts will fall or how they are to be achieved”, according to the widely respected think tank.

READ MORE: Sign up to our must-read daily briefing email on all things Labour

The report names several departmental spending areas unlikely to be protected from cuts, name-checking “courts, prisons and further education” as sectors which could face “cuts of between 1.9% and 3.5% each year, according to ‘baseline’ pre-manifesto spending totals.”

The IFS has been critical of Labour’s funding commitments before, arguing upon the release of the manifesto earlier this month that it offered “no indication” of how it would raise the funds to deliver “significant change”.

The think tank has already accused Labour and the other major parties of a “conspiracy of silence on the difficulties they would face” on public finances.

Labour was approached for comment.

Read more of our 2024 general election coverage:

Labour wants a new generation of new towns. Can it win in Milton Keynes?

2024 manifesto versus 1997: ‘There are big similarities, but big differences’

‘How can I help Labour this election? The party insider’s guide to campaigning’

Revealed: The battlegrounds attracting most activists as 17,000 sign up

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour or the election – contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].