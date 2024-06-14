Labour manifesto and Palestine: What is now party policy?

Labour has committed to recognising a Palestinian state “as a contribution to a renewed peace process which results in a two-state solution” as part of the policy platform set out in its general election manifesto.

The party has faced scrutiny over its stance on Palestinian statehood amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, with former shadow minister Richard Burden last year calling on Labour to reinstate the Jeremy Corbyn-era policy of immediately recognising the state of Palestine.

A Labour spokesperson told LabourList at the time the party was committed to recognition alongside international partners as part of efforts to secure a two-state solution, and one insider dubbed the alternative Corbyn-era stance of immediate, unilateral recognition an “unrealistic gesture” that would hinder peace efforts.

The wording in the manifesto sees a slight change from the wording of the final document produced by the party’s National Policy Forum policymaking process, which stated that the party would “work alongside international partners to recognise the state of Palestine alongside the state of Israel”.

Here is a summary of the party’s key manifesto pledges on Palestine and Israel:

Labour has pledged to continue to push for: An immediate ceasefire. The release of all hostages. The upholding of international law. The rapid increase of aid into Gaza.

The manifesto describes Palestinian statehood as the “inalienable right of the Palestinian people”.

Committed to recognising a Palestinian state as a contribution to a renewed peace process which results in a two-state solution with a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state.

