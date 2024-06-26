LabourList Election Watch Party: Join us in London on July 4 at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern from 9pm till late

Come join us for a night of excitement at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern in central London!

We’ll be gathering to watch the election results roll in, enjoy some drinks, and celebrate together. It’s going to be a blast, so don’t miss out.

Tickets are now available here via Eventbrite.

All funds will help us to cover the cost of the venue and sustain and boost our coverage of Labour post-election.

If you already subscribe to our newsletter, look out for the special code in any of our recent daily emails to secure a discount.

Any questions, email [email protected].

