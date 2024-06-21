Labour: Johnny Mercer must withdraw ‘deeply disrespectful’ claims questioning Fred Thomas’ military service

Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey has urged Johnny Mercer to withdraw “deeply disrespectful” claims he made about his rival Labour Plymouth Moor View candidate Fred Thomas’ military service.

Thomas said “service should be above political point scoring” after Mercer, restanding to be Tory MP in the south-west battleground, claimed that Thomas had misled voters about leading troops in combat.

Thomas, a former Royal Marine captain, said he was “shocked and disappointed”, adding: “I am proud of having served my country for 7 years, including overseas on operations. I remain unable to discuss much of my service, something which Johnny Mercer – as a former Defence minister – is keenly aware of.

“I look forward to using every day until July 4th to take the message of Keir Starmer’s changed Labour Party to the voters of Plymouth Moor View.”

Thomas’ official certificate of valediction when he left the forcesi, seen by LabourList, noted his “command on operations overseas” which saw him “lead personnel…in a range of hostile and challenging environments”.

Shocked and disappointed by the hustings yesterday. Service should be above political point scoring. My time as Royal Marines Commando is a privilege of a lifetime. It would be an honour to serve Plymouth in Parliament, as I served our nation before. https://t.co/ADwDaDIVyD pic.twitter.com/9XfFyqx17S — Fred Thomas (@FredThomasUK) June 21, 2024

Healey said: “The Commanding Officer of the Special Forces Support Group wrote of Fred’s integrity and his character. Those words will not have been penned lightly.

“Mr Mercer should do the right thing and withdraw his deeply disrespectful remarks.”

Al Carns, another ex-Royal Marines candidate and Labour’s candidate in Birmingham Selly Oak, said: “Fred Thomas has served in high-threat war zones where the risk to life was a daily occurrence.

“As a former Colonel, I believe service should be above politics, and we should honour and respect all those who have not only served but also been willing to put their lives at risk for the safety and security of the nation.”

