General election exit poll signals Labour back in power in landslide result

The Labour party is projected to win a landslide general election victory on a scale not seen for decades, according to the closely watched exit poll.

The poll, conducted by Ipsos MORI for the BBC, ITV and Sky News, forecasts Keir Starmer’s Labour will win 410 seats, and a majority of around 170 seats.

The result, if it proves accurate, would grant Labour a significant majority in the House of Commons, where 326 is the magic number of seats needed for a majority of two to get government business through.

Exit poll suggests Labour have won a landslide victory with an overall majority of around 170 seats. The Conservatives are likely to record their lowest ever number of seats and share of the vote in a general election since 1832https://t.co/ZWRKcmYUCX pic.twitter.com/J4Sl2g8FbK — ITV News (@itvnews) July 4, 2024

The Tories are forecast to win just 131 seats, down 241 on 2019. The Lib Dems are forecast to win 61 and Reform 13, with the SNP on just 1o – down 38 in a huge blow for the governing party at Holyrood.

The exit poll is only a forecast of what the result is likely to be in the election, with no constituencies yet declaring their official results.

While recent exit polls have been broadly accurate in predicting the final result, they have proven wrong in the past.

Infamously, in 1992, the exit poll suggested the likeliest outcome was a hung parliament with the Conservatives short by 25 seats. However, Conservative Prime Minister John Major defied the odds and secured a majority of 21.

More recently in 2015, the exit poll forecast the Conservatives would be short of a majority by 10 seats, but the Tories ended up securing a majority of 10 seats.

